‘Love During Lockup’ couple Savannah and Bradly’s troubled past leaves their future uncertain

As 'Love During Lockup' prepares to air, one couple whose relationship is raising eyebrows is Savannah and Bradly. Savannah, a 27-year-old woman, is eagerly awaiting the release of her incarcerated boyfriend, Bradly. However, there's a cloud of uncertainty hanging over their relationship. Bradly's sister, Alissa, who is also Savannah's close friend, has expressed concerns that Bradly may leave Savannah once he's released from prison. This concern, coupled with the couple's rocky past, has led to speculation about their current relationship status.

The pair's relationship began under unusual circumstances: Bradly was Savannah's drug dealer. Both Savannah and Bradly have struggled with substance abuse. Their families worry that the couple's history of drug use could hinder their ability to maintain a healthy and stable relationship in the outside world. Despite their past troubles, Savannah and Bradly have reconciled and are working on their relationship. However, the exact status of their relationship remains unclear. It's possible that they're keeping their relationship private or that they've chosen to part ways. 'Love During Lockup' will likely bring more insight into their complicated relationship.

Will Bradly dump Savannah?

In 'Love During Lockup', Alissa warns Savannah that Bradly might leave her after prison. However, Alissa and Bradly have a strained relationship, so her warning might be biased. This could be a strategic move to distance Bradly from Savannah. However, Alissa may genuinely be concerned about Savannah's well-being and is trying to prepare her for potential heartbreak.

Bradly and Savannah's past relationship has been troubled by lies and secrecy, which could further complicate their future together. Moreover, transitioning to a life together outside of prison will present its unique challenges. It's unclear if they can overcome these issues and build a lasting future together.

Is Bradly only using Savannah?

A startling detail about 'Love During Lockup' couple Bradly and Savannah is that none of Bradly's family approves of Savannah. Moreover, Alissa suggests that Bradly is only using Savannah. This creates tension in their relationship, as Savannah may have many questions for Bradly once he is released from prison. It's unclear exactly how Bradly is using Savannah. However, he may be seeking attention or financial gain.

What to expect from ‘Love During Lockup’ stars Bradly and Savannah?

The future of Bradly and Savannah's relationship is uncertain. They face many challenges, including Bradly's upcoming release from prison and their history of relationship issues. Given Alissa's accusations, it's likely to be a dramatic journey as Savannah may not let things slide easily.

‘Love During Lockup’ premieres on Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET on WeTV.