'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 kills off a major character with shoddy plot

This one character's unexpected death in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' was poorly written and there is only one way to redeem

MIDDLE EARTH: As 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 begins, the aftermath of Adar's brutal war is pretty evident. The explosive Season 1 Finale changed Middle-earth forever, birthing the dark land of Mordor from the fiery depths of Orodruin (Mount Doom). Yet, beyond the ashes, Galadriel and the Elves of Lindon are ready to face the darkness with their army. Even Númenor's kingdom might join the fight once its internal struggles are resolved.

But for the people of the Southlands, the cost of war has been a little more devastating. And now, they must face the loss of one of their own - Bronwyn, a brave warrior whose story came to a heart-wrenching end when the writers decided to kill her off-screen.

How did Bronwyn die in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

Bronwyn's story in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' was short but powerful, she captured our hearts as a brave warrior from Tirharad. She fought to protect her people and son (Theo) while steering a forbidden love with Silvan Elf Arondir. Though gravely injured, Bronwyn seemed to be recovering in the Season 1 Finale. But sadly, her journey ended too soon. In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, we learn she died from a poisoned arrow wound.

Given actor Nazanin Boniadi's decision to leave acting for human rights activism, Bronwyn's off-screen death may not surprise fans. Her death is a hard blow to those who love her. Her son Theo is angry and struggling to deal with his loss, while the show honors her character with a funeral where Arondir is grieving. This emotional goodbye sets the stage for Theo's journey. Will he follow in his mother's footsteps or succumb to darkness?

What could Bronwyn's death mean in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

Theo is struggling. He's consumed by anger and grief, lashing out at Arondir, whom he blames for his mother's tragic death. He's also dealing with his own dark past, triggered by the evil hilt he found in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1. Galadriel saw potential in Theo and gave him a sword, but his journey won't be easy. He has lost friends, and now his mother. 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 will test his strength and ability to overcome pain.

Theo tries to help Isildur but soon runs into danger. He might meet Ents, like in 'The Lord of the Rings' movies, and join forces with them. This could bring out his hero side. But he's torn between fighting and healing. Arondir wants him to follow in his mother's footsteps, but Theo's heart is torn. Will he find solace in battle or embrace his mother's legacy of compassion? The fate of his tribe is also hanging in the balance, caught amid Adar and Sauron's ruthless war. As Bronwyn's passing also serves as a reminder of the devastating cost of this conflict, it will be interesting to see where his story takes him.

