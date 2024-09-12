'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6 Preview: Galadriel's true intentions may finally come to light

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 5 titled, 'Halls of Stone' premiered on Thursday, September 12 with a lot of twists and turns

MIDDLE EARTH: 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 5 titled, 'Halls of Stone' left me gasping for some more air because of how quick and intense things got! King Durin's obsession with the ring is spiraling out of control now, putting the entire realm of Khazad-dûm at risk. He is not able to make any smart decisions henceforth and it seems like the ring's corrupt nature is influencing him as well.

Meanwhile, Celebrimbor is moving forward with forging the nine rings for men, not being aware of the catastrophic consequences that are going to follow. And Galadriel? She's found herself in the unlikely company of Adar, leaving us wondering what's going to happen in the coming episodes. So, we're here to discuss just that!

What to expect from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6?

If you’re struggling to recall the Númenorean mystery from ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’, don’t worry; it’s been a lot to keep track of (@primevideo)

Can Prince Durin break the ring's hold on his father before it's too late in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6?

As King Durin's addiction to power and control (due to the ring's influence) tightens its grip, the fate of his kingdom is hanging in the air. Can his son, Prince Durin, save the day, or will the darkness consume all of them? We did see Princess Disa ask him not to wear the ring no matter what, so as long as he does not wear the ring, he will be able to make the right decisions, perhaps even convince his father to remove the ring before it's too late! But one thing is inevitable, the battle for Khazad-dûm's soul is about to get intense and we might see this unfold as soon as the next episode!

Will Celebrimbor discover Sauron's true identity in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6?

Celebrimbor's decision to forge the nine rings is surely a recipe for disaster because he has no idea that Sauron is pushing him to do exactly what he wants. As Sauron's influence spreads like wildfire, the rings will play a pivotal role in the impending war. The rings are very tempting and will test the resolve of even the strongest wills, and Celebrimbor's mistake may soon become very obvious. The future of the realm might be uncertain, but the consequences of Celebrimbor's actions are starting to happen as we see King Durin's changed personality. Will Celebrimbor realize his error before it's too late, or will he succumb to the darkness, dragging Middle-earth down with him? We'll have to wait for the next episode to find out. I think he is pretty close to figuring out that Annatar is Sauron but let's see how the story plays out.

Will Galadriel's true intentions behind joining Adar be revealed in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 6?

Galadriel's shocking decision to join forces with Adar has left us all stunned and wondering what's really going on. Is she cleverly outsmarting her enemies, or is she blindly walking into a dangerous trap? Whatever it may be, we might see her true intentions being revealed as soon as the upcoming episode is aired. Galadriel is moving through a dangerous world, and we're not sure what she wants to achieve. Does she want to stop Sauron, or does she have a secret plan? Whatever happens next will be huge, and it will change Middle-earth, and the 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' universe forever.

How and when to stream ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 6?

A still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 6 drops on Thursday, September 19, and you can catch it exclusively on Prime Video. Just log in, grab some popcorn, and get cozy - the episode will be live at 12 AM GMT.

Whether you're streaming on your phone, smart TV, or gaming console, you won't want to miss this next chapter in Middle-earth's epic saga. So mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to dive back into the world of hobbits, elves, and more - it's going to be a wild ride!

‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' will be available to stream on Prime Video