'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Episode 5 Ending Explained: King Durin's obsession threatens to destroy one major character

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 5

MIDDLE EARTH: In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 5, we saw Galadriel being captured by Adar and taken to Eregion, while the Stranger found out that it was his ultimate destiny to face Sauron and possibly kill him. Meanwhile, Sauron continued to manipulate Celebrimbor into forging nine more rings for Men, which was all part of his evil plan. As the episode went on, Gil-galad was filled with self-doubt and he was haunted by visions that left him evaluating his journey.

Meanwhile, Adar's army was marching towards Eregion with one goal in their minds, war! Back in Numenor Elendil suffered a devastating loss that left him weeping and helpless, while King Durin's behavior became increasingly unpredictable under the ring's sinister influence. And in the depths of Khazad-dum, Disa stumbled upon a dark and ominous presence that threatened to end everything. With the recap done, Here's how 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 5 ended.

How did Valandil Die in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 5?

Valandil's death was a very sad and shocking event in Numenor. Kemen, the son of Pharazon, was boiling with anger and had been seeking validation since the beginning and proof of his worth, but his frustrations led him to lash out at Valandil and Elendil while they were praying at a pilgrimage site. Valandil, unable to hold back for obvious reasons, assaulted Kemen and almost had a sword pointed at his neck. He even broke Kemen's arm! But Elendil interfered, asking him to stand down, which gave him no choice but to lower his weapon. However, Kemen took advantage of the situation, grabbed Valandil's sword, and stabbed him in the back, killing him in the process. Kemen then framed Valandil as the rebel, making things even worse in Numenor. Now, Valandil's death shows how Numenor is now in a tense and divided state because of Pharazon's rule that has brought darkness and violence.

Will Celebrimbor fall for Sauron's trap all over again in 'The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 5?

Celebrimbor is now torn between feeling guilty and finding out Sauron's tricks. Even though Sauron's offer to help him forge the rings seems convincing, it's a trap and I'm just baffled how Celebrimbor has not figured that out yet. His meeting with Durin IV earlier in the episode validated his doubts about the rings's corrupting influence. If he gives in to Sauron's plan, he'll be helping Sauron destroy Middle-earth. However, his guilt and desire to make things right might cloud his judgment, leading him down a dangerous path of self-destruction for not only himself, but the whole of Middle-Earth.

Can King Durin break free from the Ring's grip before it's too late?

King Durin's fixation on the ring's power is causing big problems for Khazad-dum and Middle-earth. Disa's discovery of a dark presence, probably a Balrog, also hints at how bad things could get because of Durin's actions. The ring's influence is controlling and corrupting King Durin, making him ignore his son's warnings and pursue a dangerous path. If he keeps playing with forces he can't handle, the very foundations of Khazad-dum may be at risk. The fate of the Dwarves and the future of Middle-earth hang in the balance, making King Durin's decisions crucial to the story's outcome.

