‘LOTR' fans convinced one major character may meet terrible fate in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2

We might see one major (and one of our favorite) character meet their ends at the hands of evil in 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' Season 2

MIDDLE EARTH: Prime Video's new fantasy series, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has been under fire since its inception. Despite all the oomph of this production, the show has managed to attract criticism in terms of creative moves, pacing issues, and lack of obedience towards JRR Tolkien's original work.

The reaction has been swift and merciless, in the words of fans and critics alike, disappointed, infuriated. Scores on Rotten Tomatoes plummeted and online forums have been filled with disillusioned viewers. Amid the quick-growing discontent, one concern has taken center stage: the potential fate of Adar, played by Joseph Mawle.

Will Adar die in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

A still from 'LOTR:The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

The fans are sure that Adar's story is over with his final performance. His place among the Elves and his terrible past with Sauron have made him walk on a tightrope. All of the hints and forebodings throughout the series have made the audience believe that Adar's death is coming. Almost like so many other wonderful characters who saw their stories concluded in way-less-glamorous and quite unhappy times in JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth. It isn't hard to believe that in the next round, Adar will meet Sauron and this time it will kill him. Perhaps Adar will turn toward Sauron, face him for saving his people, and there will be a brutal, devastating battle between them. Or perhaps his inner forces, his inner battle with darkness will also engulf him, as well as the catastrophe that awaits him.

There was the eerie theory that the grave would claim Adar, the troubled and difficult leader of the Elves, at the hands of those he once called his 'sons': the Orcs. Sauron would orchestrate the downfall of Adar by taking advantage of the weakness of the Orcs to his power. This twist would not only be the tragic reflection of how darkness corrupts but also foreshadow Sauron's evil intention to make all races bow to him. The shattering aftermath of Adar's death would be poured by the fact that, in reality, he believed those people could actually be redeemed. This would be a moment in the book, in the story where the last vestige of the Orcs's humanity would be washed away and they are forever imprinted as unyielding servants of evil. The show can then emphasize, not necessarily noble, the struggle between good and bad. Would Adar seal his own tragic fate, or escape the darkness that closes in on him?

Adar's death rumors spark intense speculation theories among 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' fans

A still from the show 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Many fans took to Reddit to discuss the fate of Adar after noticing a few hints that might suggest his forthcoming death. One such page titled, 'r/LOTR_on_Prime' has a dedicated thread discussing Adar's future in 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power' where a fan said, "He betrayed and killed Sauron. And then humiliated him again in his Halbrand form, making him swear at his feet. Dude's about to die the most gruesome death to ever grace a screen." "Or, Sauron finally reveals himself and grants Adar clemency only after tossing lava on him, melting away his regal corpse, and forever onward, he will be known as Gothmog, the same bloated Orc we see in the LotR trilogy," speculated another fan.

One fan commented, "Someone once wrote here that when Sauron regains complete control of the Orcs he can order them to kill Adar. Killed by his own 'children' would be a truly tragic death. And this was posted before S2 aired and before we saw the first scene of episode 1. So this would parallel the first death of Sauron, too", while another fan shared, "He's my absolute favourite character from the show! [Joseph] Mawle's emotional portrayal was definitely the highlight of season 1 for me, and Hazeldine has done brilliantly continuing the role. I'm insanely attached to his character now, I've come to accept he probably won't survive the season, but I'm dreading the kind of end he's going to have. Given how much Sauron hates him it'll probably be brutal, but I can't stop thinking it'll also be tragic, something like the Uruks turning on him.. Honestly, I would cry."

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.