How old is Adar in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'? Here's why the Orcs call him 'father'

Figuring out Adar's age in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' is quite a challenge but we're here to try and simplify it for you

MIDDLE EARTH: In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', the mysterious Adar is finally revealed as the "father" of the Orcs. His followers call him by this name, and now we have finally understood why. His past may be shrouded in mystery, but his mission is clear: to lead the Orcs to freedom and create a kingdom of shadows.

Although he has a complex story, Adar's connection to the Orcs is deeper than you know. He sees them as his children, and in a twisted way, he's right. He's their leader, their creator, and their guiding force. As we dive deeper into 'LOTR: The Rings of Power', we'll find out more about Adar's motivations and the true nature of his relationship with the Orcs. One thing is certain though, Adar is probably a good father figure.

What is Adar's age in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

A still from the show 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Figuring out Adar's age in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is quite a challenge. Let's break it down. The Elves were created and slept until 1050 in the Years of the Trees. That's when the dark lord Morgoth started corrupting them, making Adar's birth around that time. Now, it gets tricky. The timeline uses special years called Valian years, which are longer than our years. The author, Tolkien, gave two different ways to calculate these years, making Adar either very old (4,312 years) or extremely old (64,800 years) by the end of the Years of the Trees.

Adding more years from the First and Second Ages, Adar's age varies greatly: 6,401 or 66,890 years old. But 'The Rings of Power' timeline is condensed, making it harder to calculate. If we look at a specific event, the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, Adar's age would be between 9,812 and 70,331 years old. That's a big range! Tolkien's world is surely complicated, and Adar's age shows just how problematic it is.

How did Adar become the father of all orcs in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'?

Joseph Mawle will reprise his role as Adar in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (@primevideo)

In 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', Galadriel stumbles upon a haunting truth that Adar is a Moriondor, a Son of the Dark. Once, he was an Elf, just like Galadriel, with a bright future ahead. But things never go well for the Elves in 'LOTR', captured by the dark lord Morgoth, Adar was forever changed, his soul corrupted, and his destiny altered. He became one of Middle-earth's first Orcs, a creature driven by darkness.

Adar's bond with the Orcs runs deep. He's their leader, their guiding force, and in a twisted sense, their father. Not all Orcs share this dark origin, but Adar and his kin were the first. The show doesn't explore the grim details of Orcish reproduction, but it's clear that Adar's kind sparked the existence of this dark race. That's why his followers call him "father" - a title that resonates with his role in their disturbed beginnings.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer