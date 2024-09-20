'LOTR' fans can't stand 'The Rings of Power' Season 2, and there's a good reason why

Ratings for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 have hit an all-time low, with both critics and fans expressing the same complaints

MIDDLE EARTH: Prime Video's 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' might have seemed like an ambitiously big project but has suffered a significant drop in viewership, with over 50% of Season 1 viewers failing to return for Season 2. Instead of dismissing critics as merely 'trolls' or 'haters', it's important to examine the legitimate concerns driving this backlash.

The show's creators, particularly co-showrunner JD Payne, have defended the series, suggesting that critics are merely 'trolls' along for the ride, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. However, this oversimplification neglects the subtle criticisms raised by fans and reviewers. By exploring the specific issues plaguing 'The Rings of Power', we can better understand the disappointment and frustration that have come to define the show's reception.

Why does 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' not stick to its source material?

One primary concern is the show's liberal reinterpretation of JRR Tolkien's source material. Fans have criticized the compressed timeline, altered characterizations, and convenient plot devices that deviate from the original narrative. The reimagining of Numenoreans as MAGA-like figures has been particularly jarring, while Galadriel's reduction to a petty, obnoxious scold has bothered fans of the beloved character.

Additionally, the show's overreliance on the 'mystery box' storytelling and poor dialogue have made character interactions feel forced and unnatural. Geographical and temporal inconsistencies have also contributed to the sense of disconnection from Tolkien's world.

Is 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' doing justice to its diverse world?

The show's approach to diversity and world-building has been criticized for its lack of coherence and authenticity. While the inclusion of diverse characters is welcomed, the inconsistent distribution of skin tones and ethnicities across different regions has raised eyebrows.

Even the costumes have changed drastically from the movies which were more accurate to the lore. The lack of distinct cultural identities and inconsistent representation of various peoples and places have compromised the show's potential for authentic storytelling. Fans crave more thoughtful and direct adaptations that respect the source material while innovating within its boundaries, rather than completely starting something of your own. By failing to establish a believable and immersive world, 'The Rings of Power' has lost the trust of its audience.

Ultimately, dismissing critics as trolls undermines legitimate concerns and forces meaningful discourse. The backlash against 'The Rings of Power' highlights a deeper disappointment with the show's creative choices and narrative shortcomings. Rather than resorting to simplistic labels, it's important to engage with the complexities of fan feedback and strive for a more nuanced understanding of what went wrong.

Fans bash 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' for multiple reasons, call the show 'disgusting'

As mentioned earlier, fans have been frustrated by the show's failure to adhere to the source material. On X, one fan said, "Wait, is Tom Bombadil supposed to be Eru explicitly in Rings of Power? Like … removed all ambiguity and mystery that the source material had? Without even an explanation for non-Tolkien nerds as to what that means??? The worst of both worlds. Pi** off fans, confuse non-fans lol."

"I'm trying trying trying you enjoy Rings of Power but I'm only 10 minutes into season 2 and I don't see how it's possible they read the source material," added another fan. One fan wrote, "I think the biggest problem with Rings of Power is that it's about characters who are high-minded, wise, and good...but it consistently depicts them as petty and foolish so that Sauron can play them like fiddles, even characters who always distrusted him in the source material."

One fan criticized the show's creators, saying, "The Rings of Power series is absolutely disgusting. It has a stupid and bad script, shameful dialogue, a visually disgusting cast for all the elves and very bad acting, except for Adar. The production is poor in everything except the city views from Veta Workshop."

Another fan wrote, "It is not fair to associate the Rings of power with the lord of the rings, episode 6 was a s**t show with bad writing and sloppy plots it made numenorians look weak and like children, elfs of eregion are stupid and Galadrial looks like she was casting for a school play...."

