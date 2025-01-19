'Little People Big World’ fans spot odd detail in Amy Roloff's rare family photo: "Where is..."

'Little People Big World' fans were quick to notice something or more like someone missing from Amy Roloff’s recent family photo

'Little People, Big World' star Amy Roloff recently shared a rare family photo on her Instagram, but the biggest absence caught fans’ attention—her daughter, Molly, 31, was noticeably missing. In the snap, Amy, 62, is surrounded by her husband Chris Marek, their two sons Jeremy and Zach, their wives, and several of Amy’s grandchildren. The family appeared happy, coming together for a special moment. However, fans couldn’t help but wonder—where was Molly?

Amy captioned the photo, "Thanksgiving may have passed and Christmas is at our heels but this … is everything to me. Love my family." The focus quickly shifted from the festive photo to Molly’s absence. Several fans commented on the photo asking, "Where’s the daughter at ????” One fan asked, “Does Molly make it home?” While another questioned, "Where is Molly exactly?"

Amy’s relationship with Molly has always been kept more private. Molly, who previously divorced her husband Joel Silvius, moved to Spokane, Washington, and has stayed largely out of the public eye. She stopped appearing on 'Little People, Big World' in 2019, choosing to live a quieter life away from the media. Though Molly has been distant in recent years, her connection with her family isn’t entirely strained. In 2023, Amy shared on Instagram that she visited Molly and Joel in Spokane during Thanksgiving. She posted a picture of a wine tasting at a local vineyard, showing the four of them smiling together.

Previously, Amy's ex-husband, Matt Roloff, 63, gave insight into life with Molly. "Molly loves her private life up in Spokane, but we still see her often," Matt said. Sometimes Caryn [Chandler] and I fly up to northern [Washington] for a weekend visit and often her and Joel come stay either at the big house or at my new house. Molly and Joel were just here in [Arizona] staying with us for days, enjoying the sunshine and taking in the local wildlife zoo," he told via Facebook.

Molly, the only daughter of Matt and Amy Roloff has been relatively out of the public eye in recent years. Fans often wonder why she’s less involved in the family’s public life, especially since her brothers, Zach and Jeremy, are more active on the show. Some speculate it’s due to ongoing tensions within the Roloff family, which have played out over the years. In an interview, Amy admitted, “We’ve had our struggles, and sometimes it’s just easier for Molly to keep her distance," as per Screenrant.

A significant source of tension seems to be between Molly and her father, Matt, who has been at the center of many family disputes, particularly surrounding his decision to sell the Roloff farm—a decision that deeply affected all of his children. This caused a rift between Matt and Zach, who had hoped to take over the farm. As for Molly, she has largely stayed out of the family drama, choosing instead to focus on her private life.

Molly has also had some strained relationships with her brother Jeremy. Rumors of a feud have circulated for years, with things only escalating after Jeremy and his wife Audrey went public about family dynamics, as per TV Season & Spoilers. Despite the drama, Molly has remained relatively quiet. In an Instagram post, Molly once wrote, “Family can be complicated, but I’m grateful for the peace I’ve found in my own life." Even though Amy’s recent family photo may prompt questions about Molly’s absence, it’s clear that the Roloff family remains close-knit—though some members prefer to live more discreetly. Fans occasionally get glimpses of Amy’s family moments, even if not every member is present in every photo.