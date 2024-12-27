'Little People Big World' fans are getting weirded out by Roloff family members' eating habits

Following the glorious run of 25 magnificent seasons, TLC's 'Little People, Big World' is gearing up to bid farewell to its fans. Launched in 2006, the reality series encapsulates the extraordinary life of the Roloff family, whose height maybe 4 feet, but their aspirations are tall enough to mesmerize the world. The family of six includes parents Matt and Amy and their four kids, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. While Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob are of average height, Zach suffers from dwarfism, highlighting the challenges for a family to co-exist despite having different physical statures.

Throughout the 25 seasons, the Roloff family has often found themselves under the scanner for various off-screen controversies, with Jacob's bombshell grooming accusations topping the charts. In December 2020, Jacob, on Instagram, revealed that he was molested by Chris Cardamone, a former 'Little People, Big World' producer between 2007 and 2010. Jacob shared that the disclosure was delayed but expressed finding the strength to speak out, describing the incident as the result of a long grooming process, as per People.

However, the Roloffs also grabbed major headlines for their onscreen conduct, which time and again has placed the family under scrutiny. One such demeanor has to be the Roloff family's eating habits, which raised many eyebrows with fans letting it be known that they are not impressed with the gross shenanigans. Zach was the first one to face online criticism, with u/TrueCrimeMama91827 calling out his eating habits on Reddit. The post said, "Does the house ever get clean?? I totally get being busy and having kids can lead to a lived-in home, but come on… I would be so embarrassed if these were my living conditions. They have a beautiful home. I’m on season 5, almost 6, lol. Also, I just gotta say I’m sick of watching Zach chew his food with his mouth wide open or Amy having full-on conversations while slurping cereal. That’s all. For now." The post gained major traction, with fans sharing their two cents on the gross eating habits of the family, with a fan even criticizing both Zach and Amy for the lack of cleanliness in the home.

In addition, the matriarch of the family, Amy, has also time and again attracted a negative spotlight for her eating habits, particularly for talking while chewing and slurping food. Under the same Reddit thread, fans were quick to express their frustration, citing moments like Amy slurping cereal while having conversations. Additionally, fans believed Amy and Matt were too lenient with their sons, Zach and Jeremy, during their upbringing. The fans expressed their opinion that the stricter parenting could have instilled better manners and respect in the boys, particularly would have helped with their table manners.

That said, 'Little People, Big World' has bestowed fans with glimpses into their daily lives for close to two decades. While the ardent fans were looking forward to the new season, the news of the show's cancellation is a sad reminder that 'every good thing has to end.' With last season focusing on the intricate family dynamics, it was reported that the reality show has been canceled, with no plans for future filming as per The US Sun. While Matt was reportedly still eager to continue the show, his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, wanted it to end, despite the significant paychecks. With that, an era of TLC's glorious years finally comes to an end, with many cheering up for the Roloff family to thrive in their future endeavors.