Let’s talk about the irony behind Reed’s one true religion in ‘Heretic’

'Heretic' revolves around two missionaries who unravel a man’s twisted belief in control as religion

Contains spoilers for 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant, known for his romantic roles, takes on the role of complex and twisted Dr Reed in A24's psychological horror 'Heretic'. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film delves deeper into the themes of control and belief. It starts off with two Mormon missionaries, Barnes and Paxton, visiting Mr Reed's house to convert him but soon realize that he isn't your average non-believer. Instead, his obsession with "one true religion" comes to light, which spirals into a twisted and dangerous psychological game.

Throughout the film, we see Reed toying with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), pushing them to question their beliefs. He makes several uncomfortable comments about the Mormon faith and draws unsettling analogies between God and board games, suggesting faith is a tool of manipulation.

Decoding Reed's 'one true religion' in 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant in 'Heretic' (A24)

Reed is clearly obsessed with his "one true religion" and interestingly, it's not about faith or salvation. Instead, it's all about control. He believes that all religions aim to control their followers. The film builds upon the tension between Reed and the missionaries, as Reed makes use of twisted ways to prove his point.

For him, control is the purest form of religion. By stripping away doctrines and rituals, he turns faith into raw power over others. This belief manifests not only in his words but also in the physical structure of his home with timed lights, locked doors, and hidden chambers. In one of the scenes, he demonstrates what he calls a "miracle" by resurrecting a woman through dubious methods. When Sister Paxton finds numerous caged women in a room, she faces the horrific revelation about Reed's belief that a desire to control others is the root of all religions. She is shaken but it also stirs her need to take action.

Our take on Reed's belief system in 'Heretic'

Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher in 'Heretic' (A24)

Reed's summary of all religions and his idea about control may sound plausible at first, but the film ultimately reveals them as shallow, built solely on a foundation of terror and manipulation. After Barnes criticizes his take on religion, Paxton also sees through his manipulations. While Reed makes strong attempts to dismiss their faith, they push back and challenge his philosophy while also exposing his cruelty. It is eventually Paxton's genuine faith that allows her to break free of Reed's control, reminding us that while control can be powerful, true faith is unbreakable.

'Heretic', featuring Huh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East is currently running in cinemas