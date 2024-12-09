'Leah's Perfect Gift' Ending Explained: Hallmark Christmas movie's climax hits all the right notes

Contains spoilers for 'Leah's Perfect Gift'

'Leah's Perfect Gift' is Hallmark's new "meet-the-parents" tale with Christmas festivities as the backdrop. The film introduces us to Leah (Emily Arlook) and Graham (Evan Roderick), who have been in a beautiful relationship for almost a year.

Graham asks his Jewish girlfriend Leah to join him for Christmas celebrations with his family. And for her, Christmas suddenly seems more important than Hanukkah. Excited to celebrate the festival for the first time, she joins Graham and his sister Maddie (Sidney Quesnelle) at their parent's home, unaware of how challenging this trip could be.

Leah and Graham's relationship in 'Leah's Perfect Gift' isn't without challenges

Emily Arlook and Evan Roderick in 'Leah's Perfect Gift' (Hallmark)

During the entire holidays, Leah tries too hard to impress Graham's mother Barbara, but she keeps on failing every time. However, Graham continues to provide her with the emotional support she needs. However, on Christmas Eve, when the family sits together to open gifts, Leah is upset that Graham gave her a giant food basket, as she was expecting something special on their first Christmas together.

Things go from bad to worse when Graham opens the gift that Leah gave to him. It's a photo album of all the dates they went on, in chronological order. Ideally, any boyfriend would hug or kiss his partner upon receiving such a thoughtful gift. But Graham fails to express any emotions. Leah leaves the room with a heavy heart and wonders if Graham even wants to be with her.

Barbara's sudden shift in emotions, explained

A still from 'Leah's Perfect Gift' (Hallmark)

Leah puts her emotions aside and joins the family for the next event. Graham urges his parents to be more accepting of Leah, making it clear that she holds a special place in his heart. Barbara finally realizes that she has to let go of her rigidity.

In a heartfelt conversation with Leah, Barbara accepts that she is not good with change and thrives on consistency and rules. She even acknowledges her fear of losing her son to Leah. It's easy for Leah to mend ways because she also knows that Barbara isn't an evil woman and was just having a hard time with all the changes that happened in her house with Leah's arrival. The two women are thus, finally, on the same page.

Leah gets the best gift in Hallmark's 'Leah's Perfect Gift'

Emily Arlook and Evan Roderick in 'Leah's Perfect Gift' (Hallmark)

Graham has a big surprise planned for Leah on Christmas. He secretly calls Leah's parents to his town and proposes to her in front of both their families. He even acknowledges that he reacted poorly when he opened Leah's gift.

Leah accepts Graham's proposal, agreeing to take their relationship to the next step on their first anniversary. And thus, Leah gets the "perfect" Christmas, she always dreamt of!

'Leah's Perfect Gift' is now streaming on Hallmark