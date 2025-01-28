Late ‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz’s tragic final days revealed: "He was unable to..."

American Pickers’ favorite star Frank Fritz's health crisis nudged his close friends to file for a conservatorship in August 2022

The world bid a sorrowful farewell to Frank Fritz, the beloved star of ‘American Pickers,’ as his devastating final days came to light. Frank passed away on September 30, 2024, with close friends and family, including co-star Mike Wolfe, by his side. His heartbreaking journey was marked by unyielding health struggles, requiring constant care, as fans mourn the loss of ‘the bearded charmer’ who had graced television screens for over a decade. Frank’s health rapidly deteriorated after suffering a severe stroke in July 2022. Unable to recover fully, he faced complications that led to a loss of mobility on the right side of his body.

As per The Sun, a source close to the star revealed, “He has been bad since the stroke and he had been getting worse. He was unable to move the right side of his body. He needed 24-hour care. There was no way he was getting better. He was in a home.” In the months following the stroke, Frank transitioned to a rehabilitation center, as his Iowa farmhouse was no longer equipped to accommodate his needs. A ramp was installed for wheelchair access, but his ability to walk remained limited. An insider revealed, “We crack jokes all the time. You gotta make the best of the situation so he’s come to terms with all of that. His mind is right, he’s a happy guy and his sense of humor is there.”

Frank’s health crisis nudged close friends to file for a conservatorship in August 2022. Documents revealed the extent of his vulnerability, stating that Frank’s condition impaired his ability to care for himself or manage his finances. His conservator, MidWestOne Bank, took charge of his financial matters, while his guardian, close friend Chris Davis, oversaw his daily care. The documents revealed, “Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs. Decisions must be made for Mr. Fritz’s care and placement while he continues to recover and receive treatment for his injuries."

However, despite these efforts, Frank’s condition worsened as he faced recurring bouts of pneumonia and seizures, ultimately leading to his tragic demise. The official cause of death, as noted in Frank’s death certificate, was “late sequela of cerebral infarction,” or complications from his stroke. Additional contributing factors included cerebral vascular disease, aortic stenosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), all of which compounded his struggle in his final years. Tributes poured in from fans and co-stars alike. Mike Wolfe took to Instagram, writing, "It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny…” as reported by The New York Post.

Danielle Colby shared heartfelt memories of Frank’s humor and warmth, while Robbie Wolfe reflected on personal moments spent fishing and laughing with his dear friend. Frank’s passing also sparked admiration for his resilience. Despite the physical limitations imposed by his stroke, he remained, as friends described, “the same old Frank” with a sharp sense of humor and a positive attitude.