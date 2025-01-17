'Landman' Season 2 can redeem its worst character with one simple change — and no, it’s not Ainsley

With just one clever tweak, 'Landman' Season 2 could fix its most frustrating character—and trust us, it's not Ainsley we’re worried about

With 'Landman' Season 1 behind us and Season 2 on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to look at one of the show’s weakest characters and how they could improve with one major change, and no, we’re not talking about Ainsley. 'Landman' has been a big streaming success, but it hasn’t escaped the usual Taylor Sheridan criticisms. Issues like overly sexualized characters and wasted potential are part of the package. While Ainsley, Tommy’s teenage daughter, got a lot of hate, Angela, Tommy’s ex-wife, might be an even bigger problem.

Angela was introduced through FaceTime calls but soon left her new wealthy husband to return to Tommy, bringing unnecessary drama along the way. Instead of being supportive, she often made things harder for Tommy, who was simply trying to survive. Yet, there’s hope for Angela. Ali Larter’s performance has a lot of potential. With the right tweaks, Angela could become a standout character, maybe even a Beth Dutton-style personality. But for that to happen, 'Landman' Season 2 would need to make some big changes. You might be thinking, "How can Angela possibly be worse than Ainsley?” It’s a fair question. Ainsley received a lot of complaints throughout the 10-episode run. Her dialogue was often unbearably cringeworthy and uncomfortable or, at best, completely forgettable, as reported by Dexerto.

Angela, however, ties into some of the show’s biggest criticisms, partly because she shares so much screen time with Ainsley. Angela often encourages Ainsley’s behavior, making things worse. Since she’s the second head of the household, Angela ends up shouldering a lot of the blame for the drama in Tommy’s family. Despite this, Angela isn’t unnecessary. In fact, she’s crucial to the story. The real issue is wasted potential.

Like Demi Moore, who had limited screen time, Ali Larter could be used much more effectively. Larter’s portrayal of Angela is great for the character’s high-maintenance, impulsive personality. Unfortunately, Angela’s role is reduced to just a few repetitive moments: storming away from the dinner table, having flirty or angry phone calls with Tommy, or working out at the gym. She could bring so much more to the story.

Tommy doesn’t sugarcoat it with Angela. Real talk, raw moments. #Landman pic.twitter.com/aEzBhnienZ — Landman Fans (@LandmanFans) January 8, 2025

The good news? The ending of Season 1 gives plenty of opportunities to improve Angela’s character. In Episode 10, Monty’s death shifts the power dynamics. Tommy and Cami now have to manage Monty’s affairs and finalize a major deal. Rebecca’s promotion will likely bring new conflicts. Meanwhile, the Norris children are busy with their own paths, Cooper with a new business and Ainsley with a budding romance, as reported by TV Line. Angela is the only character left without much to do. But if she were to team up with Tommy in his work, she could play a much bigger role. With Cami and Rebecca already powerful players in Tommy’s life, Angela could become a strong ally. Imagine her clashing with Rebecca while helping Tommy secure his family’s future, now that’s a drama worth watching!

Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount Networks)

Angela also has a personal motive. Left with almost nothing from her divorce except a Bentley, she could be more invested in protecting her family’s future. Instead of crying over failed dinners, she could take charge, showing her strength and ambition. Angela doesn’t need to be another Beth Dutton (Even though she might have the potential). She just needs to be better than she is. She’s already an important part of Tommy’s journey, showing him that his work in the oil industry is about more than money. 'Landman' Season 2 needs to trust Angela to bring more to the table, something far more compelling than organizing midday trips to strip clubs.