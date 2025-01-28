Kristen Bell admits to sneaking naughty lyrics into iconic 'Frozen' song and not many fans noticed

"How did we get that in there?" the Golden Globe-nominated actress asked in disbelief as she rewatched film snippets.

Kristen Bell, who voiced adult Anna in the million-dollar Disney franchise 'Frozen', will be reprising her role for 'Frozen 3' which is set to release in 2027. In October last year, Bell sat down with Vanity Fair to rewatch some of her iconic roles and career highlights. During the segment, Bell sang the hit song 'For the First Time in Forever' while watching her on-screen character Anna swirl and twirl in the opening scene of 'Frozen'. She then cheekily revealed slipping a double-meaning lyric into the song. "Why have a ballroom with no balls?'" she sang. "How did we get that joke in there?" the Golden Globe-nominated actress asked in disbelief. "Come on! We slid it under the radar."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bell shared that Disney's creative team was aware of the naughty line and convinced others in the production to keep it. "It almost didn't make it in," she said. "But then we were like, 'What are you talking about? That's not what it means. Don't be a perv.'" The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actress revealed that she gave her ingenious inputs into shaping Anna's unique personality. Bell explained that she deviated from the conventional Disney princess archetypes to create a relatable on-screen persona instead.

Kristen Bell at the world premiere of Disney's 'Frozen 2' at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019, in Hollywood, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Tran)

She wanted Anna to be "lovable but not as put-together." She explained, "I want[ed] her to be the opposite. I want[ed] her to wake up with drool in her mouth, and I want her to snore, and I want her to talk too much and too fast and wear her heart on her sleeve and trip over things." Bell confessed that she had hoped to see a character like this in movies when she was eleven years old. She further disclosed that Disney went along with her creative ideas. "They let me kinda take the reins. Like, the waking-up sequence, she was just waking up normally, and I said, 'Can I add some snorts? Can you add some drool? Can I make this very realistic and kind of dorky?"

Bell gushed that the production team was 'open to all' suggestions and she felt proud of the final product. The 'Veronica Mars' actress however also shared that her daughters Lincoln and Delta are not huge fans of the animated film franchise. She recalled that her children kept her grounded despite the immense fame. "Kids are meant to...reject things that their parents are involved in. Even if they secretly liked it a lot, they would never tell me," she said. According to ScreenRant, 'Frozen 3' is expected to surpass the other two installments of box office success.

‘FROZEN 3’ will release on November 24, 2027 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/ARrLADfpq0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 13, 2024

The franchise has collected $2.76 billion worldwide making it the highest-grossing Disney production. The third installment, projected to collect over $2 billion worldwide, is scheduled for release during the holidays.