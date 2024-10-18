Who is Todd Graves' wife? 'Shark Tank' guest judge's love story is the sweetest

'Shark Tank' guest judge Todd Graves married Gwen in the tropical paradise of Hawaii

BATON ROUGE, LOUSIANA: Todd Graves, an American entrepreneur and the founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion. He is also set to showcase his business expertise as a guest judge on 'Shark Tank'. However, his path to success was far from easy, filled with challenges along the way. Although fortune smiled upon him in the long run, Todd didn’t face those struggles alone. He married his high school sweetheart, Gwen Graves, on April 29, 2000, and she has been by his side ever since on their journey from humble beginnings to extraordinary wealth.

Todd and Gwen’s friendship blossomed into love, and the couple eventually tied the knot in the tropical paradise of Hawaii. Todd, now 52, has made it a tradition to celebrate their marriage on Instagram. In 2022, he shared a heartwarming photo of the two at a dinner table, holding hands and grinning at the camera. Reflecting on their early days of dating, Todd shared, “When we were dating, it was fun. We could talk shop. We’d discuss how we’d salt our fries. Interestingly, Gwen owned a McDonald’s franchisee when the two first met, but she sold the franchise in 2005 to focus on family. The couple went on to have two daughters, Sophia and Katie Graves. In 2022, Katie celebrated a milestone by graduating from the University of Virginia Law School.

'Shark Tank' guest judge Todd and Gwen Graves tied the knot in the tropical paradise of Hawaii (Instagram/@toddgraves)

What does Todd Graves' wife Gwen do?

After selling her McDonald’s franchise, Gwen Graves became actively involved in Raising Cane’s community outreach and focused on volunteer work, much like her husband. The couple is particularly dedicated to supporting the Baton Rouge community, continuously volunteering, and offering assistance to various local organizations and initiatives. Their efforts span a range of causes, including education, hunger relief, and promoting active lifestyles.

In addition to her work in the restaurant industry, Gwen is passionate about pet therapy. She frequently visits hospitals, nursing homes, and schools alongside the family’s yellow Labrador, Cane, providing therapeutic care to those in need. Gwen has been committed to this compassionate work for many years.

Gwen Graves focuses on volunteer work (Instagram/@toddgraves)

From ramen to riches: How Todd and Gwen Graves survived tough times

Before unlocking the path to a lavish life, Todd and Gwen faced their share of struggles. Coming from modest beginnings, Todd had to fight his way up from nothing. As newlyweds, they lived a humble life in a trailer, relying on inexpensive meals like ramen noodles and rice. Since overcoming those difficult days, the couple has focused on giving back to the community. This commitment was highlighted during their appearance on 'Secret Millionaire', where they chose to live in a cramped FEMA trailer temporarily used to house those displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

The conditions in the trailer were uncomfortable, providing a stark contrast to his current lifestyle, and deepening his understanding of the challenges faced by those less fortunate. “If I’d been living in that trailer for two and a half years, like the families there, I know I’d be short-tempered,” Todd remarked, according to the NY Post. When asked why he chose this reality TV show over others, Todd gave a straightforward answer: it was because he was married.

As newlyweds, 'Shark Tank' guest judge Todd and Gwen Graves lived a humble life (Instagram/@toddgraves)

Todd and Gwen Graves left a life-changing fortune on 'Secret Millionaire'

In 2008, Todd and Gwen Graves appeared on an episode of 'Secret Millionaire' on FOX, featuring the community of South Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana. It was an area devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. During their time there, they lived like ordinary residents earning minimum wage, helping to rebuild homes and the community center.

At the end of the show, the couple had to decide which individual deserved to receive $100,000. While the millionaires are required to donate at least $100,000 in total, Todd and Gwen went above and beyond, donating nearly $400,000 to benefit several community organizations. They also established the Cane’s Plaquemine Parish Relief Fund.