What are Dancing with the Stars’s new 'rules'? Protocols put in place amid ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ scandal

After the scandal on 'Strictly Come Dancing' involving Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, 'Dancing with the Stars' introduced new protocols

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In response to the controversy surrounding 'Strictly Come Dancing' and the allegations against Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, 'Dancing With The Stars' has implemented significant new protocols to ensure a safer and more respectful environment for everyone involved. One of the key changes is the introduction of strict supervision during rehearsals. A production staff member will now be present at all times to monitor these sessions, aiming to prevent any inappropriate behavior and to ensure that both dancers and celebrities feel supported and secure. This measure directly addresses concerns that may arise during the often intense rehearsal process.

Additionally, the show has appointed two dedicated welfare producers whose sole responsibility is to look after the well-being of all participants. These welfare producers will be on hand to provide support, handle any concerns, and ensure that everyone involved in the show is treated with respect and dignity. The production team and crew will also receive additional training to better recognize and address any inappropriate behavior early on. This training is designed to reinforce a culture of respect and professionalism, ensuring that the environment behind the scenes is as positive as what viewers see on screen. Furthermore, 'Dancing With The Stars' will regularly update its protocols by adopting global best practices shared by BBC Studios. This means that the show will stay aligned with the highest standards of conduct, continuously improving based on the latest insights and experiences from other versions of the franchise, including 'Strictly Come Dancing.'

Rumored cast of 'DWTS' Season 33

As 'Dancing With The Stars' (DWTS) gears up for Season 33, rumors are swirling about who might be hitting the dance floor. While the official cast list hasn't been released yet, several names are being speculated to join the upcoming season.

One of the most talked-about potential contestants is 'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice. Known for her fiery personality on the Bravo show, Teresa could bring plenty of drama and excitement to the ballroom. Another name in the mix is NFL legend Tom Brady. After his recent retirement from football, fans are eager to see if the superstar quarterback will swap his cleats for dance shoes. His participation would surely bring a lot of attention to the show, drawing in sports fans who might not usually watch.

Also rumored is 'American Idol' alum Adam Lambert. Known for his powerful voice and stage presence, Adam could be a strong contender on the dance floor. His fans are already buzzing about the possibility of seeing him compete.

Rounding out the list of rumored names is TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio. After her sister Dixie’s success on the show, many are speculating that Charli, with her massive social media following and dance background, might be the next D’Amelio to compete.

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice rumored to be on DWTS Season 33 (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

When is 'DWTS' Season 33 releasing?

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 17, at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the show on ABC and Disney+. If you miss the live broadcast, don't worry, episodes will also be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

This season is highly anticipated, especially with the new safety protocols and changes implemented to ensure a better environment for all participants. Disney, which owns ABC and is the majority owner of Hulu, is making it easy for viewers to catch the action, whether live or on-demand. So, mark your calendars and get ready for another exciting season of dance and drama!