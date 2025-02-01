Kevin Costner's popular movie is coming back as a TV series with an exceptional twist

Kevin Costner starred in box office dud 'Draft Day' in 2014, the sports film failed to drive audiences to the theatres and ended up collecting only $29.8 million. Despite the lack of interest, it is anticipated to make its television adaption debut soon. According to Deadline, the series will follow the challenges, triumphs, and aspirations of basketball players, replacing the original NFL film plotline with a basketball one. The TV project reportedly has NBA star LeBron James and Maverick Carter, who established SpringHill, as producers.

Scott Herbst, Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television stated that they were proud to associate with a pro basketball legend. “The same passion, drive, and commitment to excellence that drove LeBron James to be the best in the game is evident in everything he touches, and with SpringHill’s oversight, this project is in the best possible hands," he said. Similarly, Jamal Henderson, SpringHill’s CCO acknowledged that the production team was excited to collaborate with Lionsgate over the sports drama series. He further stated that the television adaptation will feature "character-driven roles and hustle of professional sportsmen."

Screenrant reported that another sports drama starring Costner was set to make its television debut in 2021 on the Peacock network. However, the project was eventually shelved, and the network stated that it was a financial burden to revive the 1989 baseball film 'Field of Dreams'. Co-creator of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Parks and Recreation' Michael Schur was once associated with the ambitious series as executive producer and writer. Schur also had plans to cast his favorite stars Nick Offerman and Andre Braugher in the sports drama but unfortunately, the deal fell through.

While appearing on 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2022 Costner admitted that his classic baseball film made men cry. "Field of Dreams, it's an unusual film in that men, universally all guys, when we watch it, we tear up at one point and we're ashamed to admit that we do that but that is one of the few films that makes all men cry," O'Brien stated while complimenting the film. "What is the secret to making men cry in a movie?" he quickly added to which the Oscar winner replied, "I don't know. That movie is I think our generation's Wonderful Life. It's a Wonderful Life. And it happens. It seems to get people and I'm just glad to have films that- That's what's possible with film. That's absolutely why we make 'em," Costner said.

According to Screenrant, the Emmy-winning actor has appeared in several other masterclass sports movies, his 1988 classic 'Bull Durham' has been ranked as one of the best baseball-based movies of all time by Sports Illustrated. Similarly, his 'Chasing Dreams' (1982), and 'For Love of the Game' (1999) are also films that showcase baseball legacies. Costner also starred in a golf-based film titled 'Tin Cup' (1996) which earned him a Golden Globes nomination. He also essayed the role of a coach in the cross-country-based sports film 'McFarland.' However, 'Field of Dreams' remains the only sports film of the maverick actor to be nominated in several categories for the Academy Awards.