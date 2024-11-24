Christina Haack bands together with exes to remove ‘insecure' Josh Hall from new HGTV project

Although filing the show with her ex-husband, Josh Hall was not enjoyable, Christina Haack is excited about her new reality series, 'The Flip Off'. Following their breakup earlier this year, the HGTV star admitted that Josh played a role in ruining their relationship.

Speaking candidly about her ex-husband, the 41-year-old revealed that she had to dim the lights for him due to his insecurities, as he didn’t want to feel emasculated. Not only was Christina happy that she was no longer working with Josh, but so were her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Alongside Christina, Tarek and Heather co-star in the makeover series, and they also expressed relief that Josh is no longer around. While Josh has left the show, fans may still see one of Christina's other exes.

HGTV star Christina Haack calls out ‘insecure’ Josh Hall for filming with Tarek El Moussa

Since their divorce, the HGTV star and Tarek have remained close friends and continued to collaborate on several TV shows. However, that kind of relationship with her most recent ex, Josh, is already off the table.

Filming with Josh while they were still together was a completely different experience compared to the lighthearted banter she shared with Tarek. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Christina talked candidly about the incident, saying, "When someone is insecure... and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

"I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel like emasculated, but who wants to live like that?" she added. Josh has subsequently been removed from the series after the pair broke up within the first few days of production.

The mother of three admitted, "It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way." Christina also mentioned that her connection with her ex-husband Tarek, which she described as a "sibling-type" relationship, was causing some jealousy issues.

Christina Haack’s ex-Tarek El Moussa reacts to HGTV star's split from Josh Hall

After Josh left the show, Tarek and his wife Heather also shared their thoughts, and it’s safe to say they were both relieved. With a giggle, Heather admitted, "I don’t want to be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go."

Christina's post-split position was also discussed by Tarek, who said that although it was difficult at first, she is now a lot better. "She recovers really quick," he thought. "You can just tell her energy’s back; she’s happy; she’s excited about life." The pair hinted that Ant Anstead, another of Christina's ex-boyfriends, would make an appearance on the show. "I think you will, yes," Tarek said in response to the question.

HGTV star Christina Haack replaces one ex with another

When Ant appears on the next HGTV show, perhaps she won't experience the same problems. Insiders have dismissed reports about his partner of more than three years, Renee Zellweger, being anxious about his ex, following Christina's recent divorce petition, calling the speculations "totally laughable."

It appears like Christina is content to be allowed to shine as brightly as she wants to without Josh, despite some fans' hopes that she may collaborate with James Bender, a designer who has worked with her on several shows.

'The Flip Off' begins on HGTV in January 2025. Keep a lookout for the January launch date, and in the meanwhile, check out the second season of Tarek and Heather Rae's show, 'The Flipping El Moussas', which starts on December 26.