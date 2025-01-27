Kevin Costner dropped an F-bomb after one disturbing 'Yellowstone' scene shook him up: "What the..."

On 'Yellowstone', there are plenty of intense and unsettling moments, but one scene in particular managed to disturb actor Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton. Surprisingly, it wasn’t a violent murder or a gruesome sight that got to him, it was a simple grilled octopus dish. Surprising, right? Food is a huge part of 'Yellowstone', even though the Dutton family rarely finishes a dinner peacefully. Creator Taylor Sheridan brought real-life chef Gabriel 'Gator' Guilbeau onto the set to prepare meals both on and off-camera, making the culinary moments in the series highly authentic. Sheridan’s commitment to realism is reflected in everything, including the food.

One memorable scene comes from 'Yellowstone' Season 2, Episode 3, 'The Reek of Desperation.' John, Beth, and Kayce are sitting down for dinner when Beth convinces Gator to cook a Mediterranean dish. The result? A grilled octopus served with its tentacles on full display. According to Chef Gator, he intentionally charred the octopus and avoided adding sauces or garnish to emphasize its dramatic look. This bold presentation did not sit well with Costner or his character, as reported by Comic Book Resource. In the scene, John Dutton reacts with complete disgust, asking, "What the f**k is that?" His reaction was entirely genuine. Gator revealed in an interview with Delish that Costner had no idea he’d be served a real octopus. When Gator set the plate in front of him, Costner looked at him “like he was a little kid and I just stepped on his cat or something or stole his lollipop.” The unscripted reaction made the moment even more realistic and funny.

As John refuses to touch the dish and asks Kayce to pass the potatoes instead, Beth and Kayce dig in. Beth jokes, saying she needs to eat something besides meat, or her next colonoscopy will require "a f*****g fire hose." Kayce, less interested in the meal, shrugs and says, "I don’t care what I eat." Adding to the tension, Jamie walks in at the end of the scene, prompting Beth to mock him by serving a single tentacle on his plate. Frustrated, John finally walks away from the dinner.

The scene is humorous in a dark way but also shows the tension within the Dutton family. It contrasts their ranching roots and traditional values with Beth’s willingness to embrace something different. Montana is known for its beef and game meats, so seafood like octopus feels out of place, just like the Mediterranean diet represents everything John Dutton dislikes about modern trends, as reported by Slash Film. Chef Gator shared that Costner is a picky eater in real life. Before joining the show, he supposedly lived on canned chili and hot dogs. On set, Gator made sure to improve his diet with hearty meals, but nothing as unusual as octopus.

For Costner, the experience of filming the scene was unsettling, especially with the octopus's strong smell and dramatic appearance. Chef Gator also revealed that he’s not just acting when he’s cooking in the show. As an actual chef, he prepared meals for the cast and crew, which added realism to his role. Fans of Yellowstone can enjoy recipes inspired by the show in 'Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook', which includes cowboy classics like chili and cornbread, Beth’s vodka smoothie, and even the infamous grilled octopus.