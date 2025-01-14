Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan reportedly clashed over a major 'Yellowstone' season 2 plotline

Taylor Sheridan has continuosly clarified that he does not hold any grudge against actor Kevin Costner.

Television shows and controversy often go hand in hand. Even fan-favorite and popular television shows can be impacted by off-camera disturbances. The best example of this is 'Yellowstone,' whose fifth season experienced delays two episodes before its conclusion. Reports state that a disagreement between the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, and leading cast member Kevin Costner was the reason for the sudden pause. Behind the scenes, the two reportedly had a tense relationship for years, which led to arguments, production delays, and an uncomfortable atmosphere on set.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2018. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Frederick M. Brown)

Tensions between Costner and Sheridan began during 'Yellowstone' Season 2 development. The gripping plot of Tate's kidnapping was the main topic of the controversy. While the Beck brothers targeted the Duttons in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Rainwater's casino plans, John Dutton and Kayce launched a vicious counterattack, brutally killing their rivals, fighting white supremacists, and rushing to save Tate. However, Sheridan and Costner argued about John's personality. As reported by CBR, Costner pushed for a more sensitive portrayal of John as an elderly guy trying to remain relevant in society, whereas Sheridan saw him as a brutal patriarch who was ready to do anything for his family's survival.

Sheridan once shared that Costner never envisioned John turning into a ruthless killer. The creator of the show said, "There was a time in season two when he was very upset and said the character wasn’t going in the direction he wanted. I said, ‘Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially The Godfather on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?’" He added, "What he’s clung to is [Dutton’s] commitments to his family and way of life. Dutton’s big failing is not evolving with the times — not finding different revenue streams [for the ranch]. Kevin felt season two was deviating from that, and I don’t know that he was wrong."

Sheridan further said, "In season three, we steered back into it. And I recall him winning a Golden Globe last year for his performance, so I think it’s working.” However, Sheridan’s choice to make John more ruthless was a bold move—and the right one. The Dutton family thrives in the shadows of the business world, dipping into danger and deception, which is exactly what makes them so captivating. Watching John wage war to save Tate from kidnappers felt inevitable. In a show like 'Yellowstone', dark and controversial choices like this were bound to happen. After all, John was never meant to wear the hero’s cape all the time.

Meanwhile, Costner allegedly reduced the number of days he spent filming 'Yellowstone' to focus on his other film projects, which infuriated the producers. However, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a source claimed that Costner was left in limbo and kept getting his schedule cleared for shoots only to have production dates pushed back because of missing scripts. The source said, “Kevin’s been unfairly portrayed in this thing. How can you schedule something when there are no scripts? [Sheridan’s] doing eight other shows.” On the other hand, despite these claims, Sheridan has constantly clarified that he does not hold a grudge against Costner. During an interview, he said his opinion of Costner as an actor remains the same.