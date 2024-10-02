Keanu Reeves’s action masterpiece returns to theaters for 10th anniversary, here's why you shouldn't miss it

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Following the recent 25th-anniversary re-release of 'The Matrix', another iconic Keanu Reeves-led action flick is set to make its big-screen return. This time, it’s 'John Wick', the 2014 film that launched an entire franchise and transformed Reeves into one of modern cinema’s most lethal hitmen. To mark its 10th anniversary, 'John Wick' is returning to theaters on Sunday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 6, 2024, courtesy of Fathom Events.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, 'John Wick' introduced audiences to a world of underground assassins, brutal combat, and a grieving hitman out for revenge. As the film celebrates this milestone anniversary, moviegoers will enjoy a special bonus. For die-hard fans and newcomers alike, this limited re-release seems to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Why is 'John Wick' a must-watch on the big screen?

'John Wick' has earned a lasting reputation as one of the most exhilarating action movies of the last decade, thanks to its blistering fight choreography and Reeves' dedicated performance. The film’s relentless pacing, combined with its sleek, stylized action sequences, made it an instant classic. Watching it in theaters offers a chance to fully appreciate its breathtaking cinematography and expertly crafted stunts. Whether you’re watching John Wick take down a room full of Russian mobsters or seeking revenge for the tragic loss of his dog, the visceral impact is magnified on the big screen.

Critics have lauded 'John Wick' as a "slick and satisfying revenge thriller," and "a clean, efficient, and incredibly assured thriller with serious breakout potential," as reported by Variety. Over the past 10 years, that breakout potential has led to three sequels and a Peacock spin-off series, 'The Continental'. The franchise’s influence on the action genre is undeniable, and seeing where it all began is worth the price of admission.

Will we get a Glimpse of 'Ballerina' at the 'John Wick' anniversary screening?

For fans of the John Wick universe, there’s more to look forward to than just revisiting the original film. Fathom Events is offering a special treat: attendees will get an exclusive first look at 'Ballerina', the highly anticipated 'John Wick' spin-off starring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin.

This sneak peek gives fans a taste of what’s next for the John Wick universe as it continues to expand. So, whether you're a fan of John Wick's bone-crunching fight scenes or curious about the future of the franchise, this anniversary screening is a can’t-miss event. Be sure to grab your tickets soon—before they sell out!

John Wick will return to theaters on Sunday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 6, 2024.