Katy Perry pretending to be a cat on 'American Idol' has all fans saying the same thing: "She is an..."

Katy Perry became an iconic part of ‘American Idol’ after it returned to ABC following a 15-season run on Fox.

After several seasons, Katy Perry, a long-time presence on 'American Idol', announced she would be leaving the show at the end of the 2024 season. Perry, who joined the judging panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, became an iconic part of the show after it returned to ABC following a 15-season run on Fox. However, some fans expressed their unhappiness on social media and demanded Perry be removed from the show in June 2023. This came after a widely shared video featured the pop star hilariously impersonating a cat.

Katy Perry at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 26, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sam Tabone)

Perry playfully imitated a cat while wearing leather pants, boots, and a sheer black top in the viral video. Richie made the hilarious comment that they had a "Catwoman" among them, and Bryan couldn't help but refer to her as "Katy Purry." Perry threw herself into the role of the cat, getting up from her seat to act out. As reported by The Sun, she also put her foot on the table and kicked one leg up theatrically. She then curled her hands like the claws of a cat and said, “I’m ready to prowl for talent.” Soon after this, she also started clawing at Bryan's shoulder and said, “That’s me pawing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

However, fans on social media weren’t amused by this, expressing their frustration and insisting they had seen enough of Perry's antics. One Instagram user commented, "Weirdo. And not as talented as she thinks she is. I'm surprised she lasted this long even breathing the same air as LR." Another person chimed in with a similar comment and said, "Get rid of her! We never liked her anyway. She is garbage." A third Instagram user brutally criticized her and said, "She is an idiot. I said from the beginning. Can't stand her." However, several social media users also chimed in to defend the singer. One Instagram user commented, "OMG People need to calm the F--- down. She's just having a good time. It really is what this world needs!"

‘American Idol’ Fans beg for Katy Perry’s removal after bizarre cat video emerges

You’re gonna hear her purr. Fans of “American Idol” are now begging the singing show to remove Katy Perry as a judge after a bizarre video of the “Smile” songstress acting like a cat while wea… pic.twitter.com/kkXqEazl92 — Let's Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) June 18, 2023

Now just her fans, but fellow judge Bryan also defended Perry back then. As reported by Unilad, he said, "You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke or go for a fun moment." This wasn’t the first time that Perry faced negative feedback during her time on 'American Idol'. Earlier during an episode of the show, she was criticized for allegedly mom-shaming contestant Sara Beth Liebe, who chose to leave the show to prioritize her three children. In another instance, Perry once claimed that the producers lacked loyalty, accusing them of deliberately editing footage to portray her as a "nasty" judge, as reported by The Inquisitr.

There was surely some controversy during her time on 'American Idol.' Nevertheless, the singer reminisced on the experience in an interview with 'Good Morning America' after announcing her departure from the show. Perry revealed that her experience as a judge for several seasons has been a journey of heart healing. As reported by ABC News, she conveyed her appreciation for the experience, highlighting how unique it was to spend time alongside presenter Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Bryan and Richie. Perry also highlighted the strong emotional bond she and the other judges have with the competitors, describing how they see parts of themselves in the contestants.