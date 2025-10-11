New 'Jumanji' movie gets major filming update with 'The Consultant' star joining the fold

Brittany O’Grady links up with the returning cast in the upcoming movie as a new addition

The new 'Jumanji' movie has a string of major updates. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer begins production in Los Angeles in November, with the release scheduled for December 2026. The latest sequel from Sony will also feature a new face in Brittany O'Grady as she joins the star-studded cast, which includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. 'The White Lotus' star adds to the list with Jake Kasda returning to helm the project.

'The Hunger Games' star, Burn Gorman, is the other new cast member in the mix. The script was penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, but at the time of writing, there are no official details on the script. Johnson and Kasdan serve as the producers alongside Matt Tolmach, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. O’Grady and Gorman's roles are kept under wraps as well. Earlier, Johnson spoke to Variety while discussing his new sports drama, 'The Smashing Machine'.

"The films that I made in the past, I love them,” Johnson said. “I’ll go back to making them again," He had also told the outlet that filming was due to start in November this year. Both 'Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017) and 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (2019) were profitable outings, raking in the moolah and positive takes from critics. Both movies grossed $962.5 million and $800 million globally. The success saw Sony greenlight another film with Johnson and Hart in focus.

During a chat with Collider, Johnson also reflected on his relationship with Hart. "Kevin and I first started connecting — and this sounds weird, but he was already famous, few folks knew who I was, and I know it may sound weird, but we didn't need anything from each other," Johnson said. "And then, not only did we not need anything from each other, but just sometimes, this chemical thing happens, and that's what happened with Kevin and me."

"Also, I think what attracted Kevin and me together is that he's a good guy," he added. "He's a really just a good dude and a good human being, and that matters. And I think you know, like, whether you're in Hollywood or not, life is crazy, and it moves so fast, a lot of noise, sometimes a lot of negativity can happen. But for me, in this world, in life, that kind of just doesn't slow down."

The new 'Jumanji' movie is expected to be released on December 11, 2026.