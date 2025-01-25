Judge Judy reveals what she feels about the infamous Menendez brothers case: "I don't think..."

The Menendez brothers’ case is back in the spotlight after Netflix’s ‘Monsters’ sparked new discussions on their parole and abuse claims.

Judge Judy weighed in on whether the Netflix series about the Menendez Brothers called 'Monsters' impacted the court's ruling on their resentencing. According to Access Hollywood, the attorney revealed that courts should not be influenced by entertainment. "I certainly was influenced by the Netflix drama series, but I don't think our justice system should have anything to do with entertainment," she said. Although the case had been investigated for over a year before the Netflix documentary series aired, District Attorney Gascon said that the renewed public interest, following the series, led him to expedite the case.

Attorneys for the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, filed a clemency request citing that the brothers had been sexually abused by their father, a claim many say would be handled much differently if the trial were held today. However, Judge Judy doubts that such a release is probable. She referred to the gruesome nature of the brothers' actions, particularly the murder of their mother, as portrayed in the Netflix series. She had said, "They made certain allegations against their father, they left the house, and reloaded and shot their mother twice in the face. So, do I think they're going to be free? I don't know. If you're asking me would I, the answer is no."

Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted in 1989 of the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. The brothers shot their parents in cold blood inside their Beverly Hills mansion. Prosecutors argued that the killings were driven by financial gain, but the defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after years of severe emotional and sexual abuse by their father. Upon their conviction, the brothers were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In May 2023, a habeas corpus petition was filed in support of the Menendez brothers, arguing that their sentence should be revisited due to new evidence supporting their claims of abuse. This has led to a judicial battle over whether they deserve a chance at parole. A Los Angeles judge scheduled a hearing in November 2024 to discuss the resentencing. The brothers have spent more than 30 years in prison, and their lawyers argue that in this time, they have demonstrated significant rehabilitation. They've earned degrees, participated in numerous programs, including prison beautification, and have received support from their family, including their two aunts.

In a recent court hearing, their aunts made emotional pleas for their release, expressing their desire for the brothers to return home after decades of incarceration, according to CBS News. The 92-year-old aunt of Lyle and Erik, Joan VanderMolen, said, "I want them home. They should have never been in such situations. What can a kid do when his father- I can't stand it." "Thirty-five years is a long time," said Terry Baralt, another aunt of the brothers Menendez. She added that she believed the brothers had been punished enough and were ready to have an opportunity to return home.

Moreover, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said it was now appropriate to reconsider sentences imposed on the Menendez brothers, citing changing societal views about sexual abuse and trauma, as per CNN. "Not only have they worked on their own self-improvement, but they have done a lot of work to better the life of those around them, which that part is unusual."Gascón also stressed that changing attitudes regarding sexual abuse would almost surely result in a jury today taking a very different view from juries 35 years ago of the case before them. He added, "There is no question that a jury today would look at this case probably very differently than a jury did 35 years ago."

On the other hand, the Netflix series also marked a major shift in public opinion on the Menendez brothers, as reported by The New York Times. One of the most striking reactions has been observed on social media, where fans started campaigning for the release of the brothers. This active participation has driven growing demands for the criminal justice system to revisit the sentences of the brothers, which has reshaped the case's narrative. The resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is scheduled for January 30–31, 2025. The hearing, originally scheduled for December 11, 2024, was postponed to allow more time for the new district attorney to review the case.