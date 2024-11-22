Where is Louise Brown now? Netflix's 'Joy' shares story of world's first IVF baby

Netflix's 'Joy' will focus on the lives on Robert Edwards, Patrick Steptoe, and Jean Purdy

With Netflix set to release its new film 'Joy', the spotlight is once again on Louise Joy Brown, who was born on 25 July 1978, making history as the first baby born through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Delivered in Oldham, England, her birth marked the culmination of years of groundbreaking research by British scientists Robert Edwards, Patrick Steptoe, and Jean Purdy. Her parents, Lesley and John Brown had struggled with infertility for nine years due to Lesley’s blocked fallopian tubes, making Louise’s arrival a beacon of hope for countless families.

Despite being labeled a 'test tube baby', Louise’s conception occurred in a Petri dish on 10 November 1977. Her embryo was carefully nurtured before implantation into her mother’s womb. The event attracted the entire world's attention and ignited many debates, but her birth was documented to dispel all the skepticism. As Louise remarked in a 2018 interview with TIME, “Had there been anything at all wrong with me, it would have been the end of IVF.”

What is Louise Joy Brown up to now?

Louise married in 2004 and has two sons, conceived naturally. Her sister Natalie, also an IVF baby, was the first to give birth to a child of her own in 1999. Today, Louise Brown is a global advocate for IVF, raising awareness and offering hope to families facing infertility. She has embraced her unique role in history, writing the book 'My Life as the World's First Test-Tube Baby' in 2015 and sharing her story through keynote speeches worldwide. Reflecting on IVF’s evolution, she wrote in The Independent, “I’ve seen IVF grow from just me in a small room in Oldham with my mum and dad, to a world-changing procedure.”

Louise encourages patients and medical professionals saying, "To the men and women going through IVF I say, ‘Never give up hope.’ To the doctors and embryologists, I say, ‘Keep up the good work.’ And to all those involved in getting IVF to this stage, I say, ‘Thank you for all you have done on behalf of the millions of babies," as reported by The Independent.

What is the plot of 'Joy'?

'Joy' features Bill Nighy, James Norton, and Thomasin McKenzie in lead roles (Netflix)

Set between 1968 and 1978, 'Joy' tells the remarkable true story of Robert Edwards, Jean Purdy, and Patrick Steptoe, the trailblazing team behind the birth of Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first 'test-tube baby.' Jean, a passionate nurse and skilled embryologist, joins forces with visionary scientist Robert and pioneering surgeon Patrick to revolutionize reproductive medicine through in vitro fertilization (IVF). The film highlights their decade-long journey of innovation, perseverance, and resilience, overcoming widespread skepticism and opposition to achieve a breakthrough that changed millions of lives.

The official synopsis similarly reads, "3 trailblazers: a young nurse, a visionary scientist, and an innovative surgeon face opposition from the church, state, media, and medical establishment in their pursuit of the world's first 'test tube baby,' Louise Joy Brown."

'Joy' is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 22.