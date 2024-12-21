Jonathan Van Ness drops some serious BTS tea on how steamy ‘Queer Eye’ Season 9 really was

'Queer Eye' Season 9 just landed on Netflix, and fans are already loving it. This time around, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown welcomed a new face, Jeremiah Brent, who joined the Fab Five after Bobby Berk’s exit.

For their latest adventure, the team headed to Las Vegas, bringing their signature charm to the city of lights. According to Tan, who shared his thoughts with Pride, filming in the “sinful city” made for a wild and unforgettable experience. It seems the Fab Five brought the heat both on and off the screen!

"We did go out! Mommies had a few nights out. We went to Piranha a few times! I had one of the best times," Tan told the media outlet. Soon after, Jonathan chimed in, "At the end of episode ten, it's a Queer Eye first, there's a five-way spitting tongue kiss. We all start making out ferociously. There's so much kissing."

'Queer Eye' Season 9 cast dishes on 'steamy make-outs'

A still of the cast from 'Queer Eye' Season 9 (Source Image: Instagram|@jvn)

In the same interview, the 'Queer Eye' hosts got candid about their time filming the Netflix series. Tan France revealed a juicy detail, sharing that he and his fellow cast members locked lips during the shoot.

"I instigate [the kissing]. I've got a very large tongue and they all just took turns on the tongue," Tan said. Speaking of the kiss, Jonathan shared, "It's so long and wet." It seems like there were a lot of make-outs on the show.

A still of the cast from 'Queer Eye' Season 9 (Image Source: Netflix)

Who is Jeremiah Brent? 'Queer Eye' newcomer gushes over Fab five

Photo of 'Queer Eye' star Jeremiah Brent (Image Source: Instagram/@jeremiahbrent)

Jeremiah Brent is a renowned fashion designer and the newest addition to the cast of 'Queer Eye'. Jeremiah had nothing but good things to say about the OG cast members and mentioned that he was thrilled to be a part of the iconic show. "I didn't quite anticipate how important these relationships would be to me. When we started doing this show, it became really obvious how fantastic they are. I adore them and love all of them," he quipped.

On the other hand, Karamo Brown raved over the heroes featured on the show by saying, "The heroes were just beyond! The heroes gave back to Vegas. For us to help them out and give back to them was pretty amazing."

Antoni Porowski was full of praise for the city. "Las Vegas is a living, breathing ecosystem. It was so wonderful to offer a glimpse behind the velvet rope as to what really happens. It got me excited for more seasons to come," he shared.

'Queer Eye' is available for streaming now only on Netflix.