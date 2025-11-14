‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ features a Joe Jonas family surprise cameo none of us saw coming

In their fan-oriented and self-mocking holiday comedy, the millennial boy band delivers pure festive sugar rush in ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' is exactly the kind of film Jonas fans need for the upcoming season of festivities. Not only does it cater supremely well to the target fan audience, but it also provides wholesome entertainment. Indeed, the film is literally a family affair as the Jonas brothers play larger-than-life versions of themselves on the big screen. Alongside the stars, almost every member of the Jonas family, including the wives, sons, daughters, and even grandparents, make cameo appearances on 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie', as per a report by Decider.

Joe Jonas has always made it a point to separate his private life from his public persona. This was especially poignant during his rather messy divorce proceedings with ex-wife Sophie Turner, which were ultimately finalized last year. Two of their daughters, i.e., five-year-old Willa and three-year-old Delphine, have been largely protected from the public gaze by their loving father. Nevertheless, both Willa and Delphine briefly appear in the movie towards the very end. Once the Jonas brothers have finally returned to Kevin's home just in time for the festivities, there is a general air of reunion and love that involves each member of the family.

It is right at this very moment that the two Jonas daughters briefly make their cameos, marking their very own big-screen debut. Both Willa and Delphine fondly hug their father at the door and are eventually seen dancing around and celebrating with their other cousins, aunts, and uncles. The upbeat theme song of the movie is playing in the background. Apart from Joe, both Kevin and Nick have brought their own wives and children onto the film. Both of Kevin's daughters, i.e., Alena Jonas and Valentina Jonas, whom he shares with wife Danielle Jonas, are seen throughout the movie, communicating with Kevin via FaceTime.

Nick Jonas, along with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, presents their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. As a testament to their decision not to expose their little daughter wholly to the world, they shield her face sideways from the camera. The plotline of the film finds the brother trio in the midst of immense professional success. However, their personal relationship with each other has seemingly taken a toll over the years.

Thereafter, while trying to wrap up their tour in London and get back home in time for Christmas, they are subject to a magic spell by Santa Claus himself, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. What follows next is nothing short of a fairy tale adventure coupled with a few unfortunate incidents. 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' has been written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger of 'Love, Simon' fame. The film is available for streaming on Disney+.