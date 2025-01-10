Jon Hamm’s 'Landman' role gave him one thing that his iconic 'Mad Men' could never give

While we're used to seeing Jon Hamm in bad guy roles, Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' gives him a much-needed change

Jon Hamm has often played morally complex or villainous roles, like Don Draper in 'Mad Men' or Sheriff Roy Tillman in 'Fargo'. His stellar portrayal of Draper catapulted him to global stardom, so it’s no surprise his career featured many similar characters. However, his role in Taylor Sheridan’s latest Western series, 'Landman', marks a big change for the actor and if the show continues to retain its fan-fare, this could open up doors for Hamm to explore more such characters.

Hamm’s Monty Miller is quite different from many of his past characters, as he plays an honorable man, rather than someone morally flawed. Demi Moore, who plays his wife, Cami, shared that the 53-year-old actor was excited to take on a good guy role for a change. Unlike Draper, who wasn’t exactly the ideal partner, Monty has a loving and supportive relationship with Cami. Moore noted that Monty’s strength comes from Cami’s support, which helps keep him “grounded, healthy, and safe,” as reported by Vanity Fair.

Moore recalled, "Jon said to me at one point, ‘I think this might be the first time I’m playing a character who’s actually in a good relationship, where they actually have real love, commitment, and affection. Her focus is her family and their social existence. It’s the ups and downs of keeping him grounded, healthy, and safe.'" However, this doesn’t mean Hamm is done playing the bad guy. The 'Fargo' star has shown interest in revisiting 'Mad Men' if writer Matthew Weiner is interested.

That's not it for Hamm though, once 'Landman' is done airing, he is set to start in the Apple TV+ drama series 'Your Friends & Neighbors', portraying Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager navigating personal and professional challenges. The series is set to premiere on April 11, 2025, and has already been renewed for a second season. Recently, Hamm made a surprise appearance at a Chicago karaoke bar, delighting patrons with energetic renditions of songs like Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' and Prince's '1999,' as reported by People.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Hamm has been in the news for his insights on reality TV, commenting on the breakup of reality stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo, referring to it as "the end of an era," as reported by New York Post. With Landman's success and Taylor Sheridan’s strong partnership with Paramount, fans can hope to see more of Jon Hamm as the good-natured oil baron.

Jon Hamm attends the 'No Sudden Move' premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman)

While we're all eagerly waiting to watch Jon Hamm reprise his role for 'Landman' Season 2, the show could be Sheridan’s next big hit, especially, now that 'Yellowstone' has ended. However, according to 'Landman' star Jacob Lofland there’s still no confirmation about a second season. While he believes the story deserves to continue, nothing is official yet, as reported by ScreenRant. "Completely unofficial, I can’t say yay or nay, and I have no idea. All I can say is I hope, more than anything, that we go back to working as quickly as we can on it, because it’s a blast, and I love making it, and I think this story needs to be told, and I think people are going to love it. So that’s, at the end of the day."