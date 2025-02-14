Jimmy Kimmel drags Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys look and it's brutal: "Another rodent..."

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Kanye West’s 2025 Grammy Awards appearance so brutally, even Bianca Censori might agree

Jimmy Kimmel has never been one to hold back when it comes to roasting celebrities and Kanye West was no exception during his recent monologue on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on February 3, 2025. The talk show host aimed at the controversial rapper, referring to him as a ‘rodent’ who ‘came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night.’ The biting comment was just the beginning, as Kimmel also set his jabs on West’s wife, Bianca Censori’s Grammy appearance, which quickly became the talk of the night, but not necessarily for the right reasons. The couple arrived in matching black ensembles, with West keeping things relatively simple in a black T-shirt and pants.

During his monologue, Kimmel said, "Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at Grammys last night. None other than Kanye West...he showed up to click photos with his wife...she was wearing nothing...this shows how much time he has to change...Now this is the ninth craziest thing that happened this week...now a completely nude woman walks down the Grammy and people go 'Bianca over here...'"

However, Censori shocked everyone when she removed her oversized fur coat to reveal a sheer, see-through dress that left little to the imagination. Kimmel wasted no time in roasting the scandalous look, comparing it to the infamous wardrobe malfunction of Janet Jackson. He recalled how back in the day one slip nearly melted down the entire country. Adding another layer of controversy to the couple’s appearance was the swirling rumor that they had been kicked out of the Grammys after walking the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight initially reported that the rapper and his entourage were forcibly removed from the event, but later sources including People and E! News, clarified that West and Censori left voluntarily, as reported by HuffPost.

The reason? West had no intention of staying for the ceremony, despite being nominated for Best Rap Song, an award he ultimately lost to Kendrick Lamar. As the internet debated their Grammy night antics, even bigger news hit the headlines just days later—West and Censori were reportedly splitting. Sources close to the couple revealed that Censori had finally "had enough" of West’s increasingly erratic behavior, particularly his latest antisemitic rants and the controversial swastika-emblazoned merchandise he attempted to sell. An insider remarked, “He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus. He’s saying that she’s just ‘mad at him,’...but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done.”

Although West reportedly believes she will "come back to him," Censori has allegedly already secured a post-marital agreement worth $5 million, along with a stay at West’s $35 million Los Angeles home. Their abrupt breakup comes after months of speculation surrounding the nature of their relationship. An insider spilled the beans, “Bianca’s exhausted. She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

As per Page Six, eyewitnesses at the Grammys also reported seeing the couple in a heated argument before their abrupt exit. West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also subtly weighed in on the situation. In an episode of the show, she asserted, “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that — and that’s not really the outcome you want — but there’s no other option.”