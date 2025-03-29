Jimmy Kimmel had to cut to a commercial after John Mulaney cracked a wild O.J. Simpson joke

“Why don’t we take a break at this moment, and we’ll have a discussion with our producers about whether that should stay in the show or not," he said.

John Mulaney, 41, is one of the most celebrated comedians of his generation. In May 2024, Mulaney appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Among the many topics he and Kimmel discussed was his interview with David Letterman on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,' in which one of the most memorable aspects was his father, Charles W. Mulaney. When Jimmy asked, "How did you get your dad in it in the first place?" Mulaney replied, "Dave's request." Kimmel asked in total surprise, "Dave said, 'I want to have dinner with you and your father?'" Mulaney confirmed, "Yes." He also shared about how unfazed his father was by the legendary host.

Intrigued, Kimmel pressed for more childhood stories, setting the stage for a hilarious yet unexpectedly controversial moment. Mulaney recounted a memory from his childhood: “We were 4, 6, and 8, driving to Wisconsin—it was a long drive, and we saw McDonald's. My dad pulled into the drive-thru, and we all started cheering, ‘McDonald's! McDonald's!’” However, instead of ordering a feast for his excited kids, Mulaney’s father stunned them by ordering only “one black coffee... for himself.” It was at this moment that Kimmel, without missing a beat, made a joke that instantly sent shockwaves through the studio.

“I can relate more to what O.J. did than I can relate to your dad,” Kimmel quipped, referencing the infamous O.J. Simpson case. Mulaney, struggling to get the words out of his mouth, said, “You can see how O.J. got there, but you can't imagine... he was angry.” Almost instantly, Kimmel seemed to recognize the gravity of his words. Without hesitation, he backpedaled, saying, “Why don’t we take a break at this moment, and we’ll have a discussion with our producers about whether that should stay in the show or not.” The show then abruptly cut to a commercial, leaving the audience and viewers stunned.

Fans were quick to react online, and the comments section exploded with takes on Kimmel’s O.J. joke and the overall dynamic between the two comedians. One fan wrote, “Jimmy sympathizing with O.J.’s state of mind and then calling himself out—GOLD.” Another added, “For a second there after the O.J. joke, Kimmel was in genuine fear for his life.” Others found the moment refreshingly bold, with one fan declaring, “O.J. joke was the best line I’ve heard Kimmel drop in years...such a good observation. Instant classic.”

Mulaney, too, received love from fans, with one commenting, “John never fails to make me laugh. Wish him all the best with everything.” Another highlighted Mulaney’s recurring themes of childhood and his father in his stand-up, saying, “I never realized how much John has taught us about his dad throughout all his specials. I think my favorite is ‘GOD CAN’T HEAR YOU!’”

John's father, Charles, has been a recurring figure in his comedy. The comedian revealed in a recent GQ interview that his father was initially stunned by his decision to pursue comedy, responding, “Best-case scenario, you’re like what, Steve Martin?” However, over time, Charles grew to appreciate his son’s success. John once noted, “I think he enjoyed seeing, ‘Oh, it’s a thing people do respect,’ which was fun for me to watch."