Jimmy Fallon may be the biggest Swiftie, but there's one reason he won’t purchase her concert tickets

While many may think it could be because Swift can offer Fallon free passes, the true reason is actually quite reasonable.

Jimmy Fallon's deep admiration for Taylor Swift is an open secret. The veteran comedian and Swift have shared a close bond for years, which made the 'Blank Spaces' singer's appearances on 'The Tonight Show' even more fun.

Taylor Swift visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on August 13, 2014, in New York City. (Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC)

In a chat with E! News' Keltie Knight, Fallon joked about offering his kids VIP perks. He said, "Dad's at Universal, I can get you tickets to Taylor Swift, honey, Beyoncé." But their response? "'I want to go to the Grove and In-n-Out Burger.'" Despite his connections, Fallon admitted he doesn’t always pull strings for them. "I didn't get them tickets to see Taylor. I said, 'No, you have to earn certain things. I can't just do this for you.'" He explained, "I want them to be as normal and less bratty as they can be. And they're the nicest kids."

Fallon may not have bought Swift's concert tickets, but that does not mean the comedian hasn't enjoyed her music from the comfort of her home. It was no surprise that Fallon's top artist on Spotify Wrapped in 2024 was none other than the 'Love Story' singer. Sharing the news with Us Weekly, the comedian declared, "I am a Swiftie. I’ve been a fan of hers since day one. I love her."

Fallon and Swift's camaraderie was on full display when the host made an emotional return to 'The Tonight Show' following his mother's passing, as per Entertainment Weekly. Swift made a surprise appearance, performing 'New Year’s Day' from her 'Reputation' album for the first time on live TV. Seated at the piano with backup singers, Swift’s lyrics resonated deeply with Fallon’s loss, particularly a line about squeezing a hand three times, a gesture Fallon had shared to be a memory of his mother.

'Tonight Show' producer Mike DiCenzo revealed that Swift’s performance was unplanned. He shared, "She was not scheduled to do our show today. But we wanted something special for this first show back, so we asked her on a complete whim since she had been in town doing 'SNL'. She said yes with zero hesitation." He described the moment as 'a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance,' adding that Fallon was visibly emotional. He noted, "That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we’re forever grateful."

On another occasion, engaging in playful banter, Swift and Fallon tested their friendship by drawing blind portraits of each other in February 2015, which was inspired by her Vogue cover with Karlie Kloss. Fallon explained the challenge: "You get 20 seconds; you’re not allowed to look down." Swift eagerly accepted, declaring, "Let’s go. It’s time," according to NBC.

As they drew, Fallon commented, "I saw you draw a big face already." When it was time to reveal their drawings, Swift’s cartoonish portrayal of Fallon featured a big smile and hearts. She explained, "I did the hearts so no matter how badly I did the face it would redeem [me]." Fallon’s sketch of Swift was more squiggly and serious, which had the singer dubbing it 'very artistic.'