Ellen DeGeneres stops her show after spotting a familiar face in the audience: "What are you..."

Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt shared a playful banter as the actor surprised the talk show host with an unexpected appearance.

Brad Pitt has a reputation for turning heads by making surprise visits. For instance, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor surprised Ellen DeGeneres in a very unexpected fashion. The surprising appearance took place during DeGeneres' The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' making it one of the most iconic moments for the daytime talk show.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the "Babylon" Paris Premiere at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Marc Piasecki/)

Amid his LA County Museum of Art hearings and pottery sessions with Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt surprised DeGeneres with his first show appearance in eight years back in September 2019. The 'Ad Astra' actor seamlessly blended with the audience, as per Entertainment Weekly. As the show kicked off, DeGeneres admitted she was "kind of distracted" upon noticing Pitt in the audience, asking, "Why? What are you doing?" Pitt casually replied, "Just came to see the show. It's a great show, by the way—so far. You're killing it!" However, as reported by Today, his presence soon made it difficult for DeGeneres to stay focused.

DeGeneres' attempt to resume the show was repeatedly interrupted by Pitt's lighthearted interruptions. When she started a back-to-school bit, he jumped in to ask, "Are you going to do the one with the signs? Where are the young and funny?" Later, he cut in again to inquire about the DeGeneres store’s hours, adding, "I love the underwear!" The banter momentarily paused when the scheduled guest, Sean Hayes, took the stage, but even he couldn't ignore Pitt’s presence in the audience and eventually gave up his seat to the surprise guest.

Pitt’s appearance turned into a full-blown extravaganza as he discussed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' his superfan Dax Shepard, and a surprising connection with DeGeneres. Pitt reminisced about their first meeting at a pool party nearly 30 years ago, where he noticed DeGeneres flirting with his then-girlfriend. This is when DeGeneres drops a truth bomb as he playfully teases Pitt, saying, "I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends. We'll talk about that later," as per Time. Without revealing names, Pitt smirked and agreed, replying, "After the show."

Carrying forward the tradition of making surprising appearances, Pitt turned heads at the F1 Grand Prix qualifying races in Mexico on October 26, 2024. The most amazing bit of his appearance was that instead of just watching, Pitt shocked crowds by stepping into a car to film scenes for his upcoming movie 'F1,' as per Hello Magazine. Following the conclusion of the F1 Grand Prix qualifying races, a special section of the track was set up for additional scenes for F1.

Pitt is shown to emerge from his car, where he stylishly removed his helmet and waved to cheering fans. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is best known for his direction chops on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles in key roles. As per reports, a thrilling teaser of the 'F1' was released ahead of the Super Bowl, offering a sneak peek into the world of elite racing.