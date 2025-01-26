Jim Carrey's interview with Jimmy Kimmel had fans convinced he exposed the 'darkest' secret of Hollywood

Jim Carrey’s remarks about the Illuminati left fans debating whether he was exposing secrets or simply delivering satire in his unique style

Hollywood icon Jim Carrey created a storm during his 2014 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Carrey, known for his comedic and outrageous characters, graced the show to promote ‘Dumb and Dumber To’. He shared with the audience what many have deemed one of the 'darkest secrets' of the entertainment business.

It began with him making a strange gesture— a triangle around his mouth with his hands, whilst sticking his tongue out. This left host Jimmy Kimmel utterly confused. In response, Carrey said, “Like you don't know what it is... Jimmy Fallon doesn’t know, David Letterman doesn’t know- all the comics in showbusiness don’t know what this is.” The triangle was a reference to the 'secret symbol of the Illuminati.' “It is the all-mocking tongue," Carrey explained. “I want everybody to be in on the joke.” Carrey subsequently claimed that people in the industry, including many television personalities are 'hired by the government' to distract people from what's really going on in the world.

He asserted that he was 'sick and tired' of the 'secrets and the lies.' “For years now, talk show hosts, people on television...have been hired by the government to throw you off the track, to distract you, to make you laugh, make you happy and docile so you do not know what is really happening,” Carrey dished as Kimmel listened. He further joked about secretive rituals wherein these powerful figures meet 'naked in the woods' to make decisions that affect everyone.

Mid-rant Carrey pretends to get a call and changes tone thereafter (suggesting someone higher-up just reminded him to be silent). He subsequently argued that everyone should watch his movie ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ to have 'a good laugh.' He followed it up with the Illuminati gesture as Kimmel joined too. Although another classic Carrey stunt, many took him seriously. The segment went viral with netizens lauding him for standing up against the hidden truths of the industry.

Meanwhile, fans appreciated Carrey for highlighting what they argued to be the truth of society. In the past years, he hasn't shied away from sharing his thoughts after allegedly having had a spiritual awakening. His experiences and observations have struck a chord with people looking to understand the world better. “You know many don’t know that Jim is very intelligent. Some of his speeches are powerful,” a fan argued on X.

“Jim has been sharing so much since he went through what appeared to be a spiritual awakening years ago. You could search 'Jim Carrey spirituality' on YouTube if you want to illuminate yourself more on the subject,” penned another. Some felt he was trying to alert everyone with his subtle revelations. A comment read, “God Bless Him for trying to alert humanity to the reality of what goes on in society.” Another echoed, “Jim Carrey knows what is going on. He has witnessed it.” Carrey has a way of making people think about the world in a different way, either through his movies or his speeches.