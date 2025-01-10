Jim Carrey reveals the 'only role' he's interested in but netizens had the same thing to ask: "Isn't he...?"

Jim Carrey may have stepped away from the spotlight, but there’s one role that could pull him out of retirement

Jim Carrey has surprised fans by revealing the one role he'd love to play for the rest of his career. Carrey, 62, who once announced plans to retire, said he’d always consider returning to a role that reignited his love for acting and it looks like Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik's character from 'Sonic the Hedgehog' sparked that in him. The 'Dumb and Dumber' actor who took a break for six years after 'Dumb and Dumber 2', only appeared in two films until the recent action-adventure comedy film. However, now fans are wondering if Carrey will ever take on another role again.

In 2022, Carrey announced he was ready to retire for good, declaring he’d "had enough" following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as reported by The Mirror. Yet, just two years later, he surprised fans by returning for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'. Speaking to AP Entertainment, Carrey humorously admitted at the time, "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And you know, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."

Jim Carrey explains his return to playing Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3": "I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." pic.twitter.com/pIFJPuAyRM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2024

Despite his earlier remarks, Carrey starred in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', later dismissing his comments about retiring as "hyperbole." Many fans on X now believe his portrayal of Dr. Robotnik is as iconic as his other famous roles. One commented, "It's some of Carrey's best work. It also opens him to be remembered by kids for generations. It's a fairly wholesome villain and he seems to be having a lot of fun. I really enjoyed him in Sonic 3. The cringe was so off the chart it became great."

Another added, "I mentioned Jim Carrey was in Sonic to my dad and he went 'isn't he retired' yeah from everything but Sonic the f******g Hedgehog." "An actor eventually finds his Pantheon persona to play the rest of his career, until it kills him or he makes a billion bucks. Cruise has Ethan Hunt, Ledger had Joker, Carrey has Robotnik; could go either direction," shared a fan.

It's some of Carry's best work. It also opens him to be remembered by kids for generations. It's a fairly wholesome villain and he seems to be having a lot of fun. I really enjoyed him in sonic 3. The cringe was so off the chart it became great. — Thrunn the Bear (@Zuldak) January 4, 2025

I mentioned Jim Carrey was in Sonic to my dad and he went “isn’t he retired” yeah from everything but Sonic the fucking hedgehog — Ky | EN Vtuber (pre-debut) (@kyberion_) January 4, 2025

An actor eventually finds his Pantheon persona to play the rest of his career, until it kills him or he makes a billion bucks. Cruise has Ethan Hunt, Ledger had Joker,



Carrey has Robotnik; could go either direction — What's This Now (@X_whatsthisnow) January 4, 2025

Fans are excited about his return and his focus on one character only as one shared, "Big fan of Jim Carrey retiring and then deciding Robotnik is infinitely more important." Another said, "Honestly the fact that Jim Carrey only wants to play Doctor Robotnik nowadays is really funny." Carrey had previously mentioned he’d only return for a role “written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see,” as reported by Deadline.

big fan of jim carrey retiring and then deciding robotnik is infinitely more important — dr aiden, md (@aiden_ambulance) January 3, 2025

Honestly the fact that Jim Carrey only wants to play Doctor Robotnik nowadays is really funny https://t.co/Ntbb1BSBzG — Dylophosaurus (the Tiamat mind virus returns) (@TiamatStan24) January 3, 2025

Jim Carrey’s unexpected return to 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' has proven that even retirement can’t keep the legendary actor away from a role that brings him joy. His portrayal of Dr. Robotnik continues to resonate with fans, both young and old, cementing his place in the hearts of a new and younger generation. Whether or not he takes on any more roles in the future, it’s clear that Carrey has found a character that not only fits his comedic genius but also allows him to have fun in a way that has made his comeback a hit. Fans will undoubtedly continue to celebrate his unique take on Robotnik, while eagerly waiting to see what this beloved actor will do next, if anything at all.