Jim Carrey's great sense of humor has earned him a fortune, yet occasionally his jokes are unconvincing and cause controversy. In February 2020 Carrey sat down for an interview with Heat Magazine to promote his action/comedy 'Sonic the Hedgehog'. During the interaction, journalist Charlotte Long candidly asked him “In the film, Sonic has a bucket list. I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?” to which the comedian instantly replied, “Just you” and added, “That’s it, it’s all done now.” Long laughed and said, “Wow. I don’t know what to say to that!”

As per Page Six, after Long posted their interview snippet on X the flirtatious remark didn't go well with the viewers who labeled it as indecent and creepy behavior. "Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you!" a fan criticized on X. "Why is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend," an X user chimed. However, not all fans agreed with the scenario, most of them felt it was done in a good light.

"It's all done now." Meaning the interview with her is what he had left that he wanted to do on his bucket list. It was hilarious, flirtatious and classy! Loved it! Way to go Jim! Ignore the haters! They're just jealous because it's harder to be funny than anything else," a fan commented below the original YouTube video praising Carrey's comic timing. "I don’t get the controversy. He was kidding and she wasn’t even offended! The PC police back out trolling," another viewer noted.

"Not every woman is offended by every single goddamn thing that comes out of a guy's mouth. She obviously has a sense of humor and got it. Probably even took it as a compliment," an online user stated. Long has since deleted her post on X, and Carrey's representatives posted an official statement clarifying his stance after the online backlash. “This is a ridiculous non-story. The full quote was ‘Just you! That’s it, I’m all done now!’ Jim was clearly referring to the interview as being on his bucket list and was in no way referring to the journalist herself. This is just another example of a clickbait headline pandering to ‘scroll culture.'”

Jim Carrey at the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 10, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Phillips)

The same year Carrey made an awkward comment about Margot Robbie while the two appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show'. "You're really something, Margot Robbie. It's incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's pure talent there. That's a talent override there," he remarked. According to LadBible, the 'Barbie' actress looked visually embarrassed and uncomfortable with his sudden address but laughed it off for the audience.

Fans again called out his creeped-out behavior on X, "Gross on Graham Norton, Jim Carrey making Margot Robbie super uncomfortable telling her he's impressed she's made it so far despite "obvious physical disadvantages" & sarcastically saying it's clearly "all talent". part letch part neg part condescending from man lit twice her age," a fan remarked. "Jim Carrey completely steps out of line with Margot Robbie. I’ve never found him funny. Creepy little character," another X user agreed. Following his controversial comments, neither Carrey nor his agents explained.