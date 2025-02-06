Jim Carrey once made a creepy joke about Margot Robbie in awkward TV moment: "She had only..."

A critic slammed, "Jim Carrey...bombed on 'The Graham Norton Show' trying so hard he actually made Margot Robbie tilt away from him."

Jim Carrey, known for his candid remarks, once faced immense backlash after making what many argued was an insulting and ‘creepy’ joke about Margot Robbie. In 2020, Carrey joined Robbie on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ to promote his role as Doctor Robotnik in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog.’ Instead of engaging in a lighthearted conversation, Carrey made a sarcastic and sexist comment about Robbie’s success which left many cringing. Carrey said, "I wanted to talk to you because you are amazing and I am so excited for you. It’s incredible that you have gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. It’s unbelievable, it’s really something."

As per The Independent, the statement, which was meant to be humorous, left Robbie nervously giggling, while the audience, host Graham Norton, and other guests—Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith— watched not knowing what to say. Carrey then doubled down, turning to Norton and adding, "That is just pure talent there. That is a talent override there." The remark insinuated Robbie’s success was primarily because of her beauty rather than her acting skills, which viewers found patronizing and inappropriate.

Margot Robbie’s body language when Jim Carrey sat next to her !! #GrahamNortonShow — Lisa Dominic (@LisaDominic) January 31, 2020

As per The Mirror, the comment ignited a firestorm on social media. A netizen slammed, "Don’t put creepy Jim Carrey on again! Poor Margot Robbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is a talented, intelligent woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success! Shameful moment! I cringed but Margot handled the idiot with grace and poise!" Echoing the sentiment, a fan praised, "How Margot Robbie kept her composure when Jim Carrey almost flat out said she had only gotten where she was on looks alone I will never know." Another added, "He bombed on 'The Graham Norton Show' trying so hard he actually made Margot Robbie tilt away from him." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "You see, it’s only worth it if a) the joke is funny and/or b) the criticism is deserved. I am afraid Jim Carrey missed both when addressing Margot Robbie."

Others, however, defended the veteran actor, suggesting that his comment was simply a joke that was misunderstood. On X (formerly Twitter) a fan opined, "Jim Carrey is a legendary human being." A person also chimed, "I think he was actually paying her a compliment about her obvious natural beauty," while another stressed, "Jim Carrey was genuinely commending Margot Robbie’s talent."

Now this is a funny joke with some implied criticism by Rachel.

You see, it’s only worth it if a) the joke is funny and/ or b) the criticism is deserved; I’m afraid @JimCarrey missed both when addressing Margot Robbie. https://t.co/iujTbCkExG — Nat (@NatFigz) February 1, 2020

Though Robbie laughed at the comment, some viewers sensed that she felt uncomfortable. Robbie also refrained from publicly commenting on the same later. So the incident is still up for debate— was Carrey’s remark just a harmless joke, or did he cross a line? Regardless of intent, the moment certainly left a bad taste was was unbecoming of such a legendary actor.