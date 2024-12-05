Jilly Cooper fans huddle up, there's an exciting update for 'Rivals' Season 2

Based on the novel of the same name, 'Rivals' Season 1 made its premiere on Wednesday, 18 October 2024

Contains spoilers for 'Rivals'

Based on Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles novels, Disney+'s 'Rivals' has to be one of the most underrated hits of 2024. Set against the backdrop of 1986, the eight-episode series offers a perfect blend of intense personal and professional clashes with romantic entanglements at its backdrop.

With high stakes in the world of 1980s British television, the series essentially focuses on the rivalry between two men. Following an explosive 'Rivals' Season 1 finale, many are left wondering if the popular show will make a comeback with a Season 2.

Will there be a 'Rivals' Season 2?

A still from 'Rivals' (Youtube/@hulu)

Following the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale, it was obvious that viewers needed more of the period drama. So, now it's time for the fans to rejoice as 'Rivals' has indeed been renewed for Season 2. If the latest reports are to be believed, Disney has just renewed the show for Season 2. Cooper, the author of the beloved novel 'Rivals,' shared her excitement with the adaptation's success and said, "It has been a fairytale come true working with [producers] Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two," as per RadioTimes.

Executive Director of Scripted Originals, EMEA Disney+, Lee Mason further added, "I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team has in store for season two—bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!"

What the storyline for 'Rivals' Season 2 could be

'Rivals' is based on Jilly Cooper's novel and premiered on Hulu on October 18 (YouTube/@hulu)

The final moments of 'Rivals' Season 1 reveal the aftermath of Sir Tony's (David Tennant) physical fight with his mistress, Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams). In a shocking turn of events, Cameron whacks the man in the head with his television award, which leaves Tony bleeding out on the carpet of his office, and the season ends with this shocking cliffhanger.

While Season 2 may focus on the open storylines of Season 1, I'm sure new characters will also be introduced to spice things up. I'm especially looking forward to how Rupert Campbell-Black's (Alex Hassell) character will be fleshed out in season 2. Furthermore, it would be more interesting to see how Tony (if survives) takes revenge on Cook.

