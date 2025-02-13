Jennifer Lawrence was almost going to ask Seth Meyers out but didn't because of one reason

The 'Mother' actress acknowledged that she was planning an elaborate date and intended to give the late-night host her phone number.

Jennifer Lawrence had a huge crush on Seth Meyers and she painfully faced humiliation while trying to manifest their date. The 'Hunger Games' actress embarrassingly confessed her 'delusional obsession' while appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' in 2015. "I had a really big crush on you," Lawrence told Meyers as they sipped wine. "And so I had this whole plan, like, all week. I was like, I was like, he´s gonna ask me out. He´s totally gonna ask me out," she hilariously stated. "And then, like, later in the week, I was like, oh, I´m gonna ask him out. I mean, he said, like, surely, ´cause I created the romance in my head ´cause I´m delusional," she candidly continued.

The 'Mother' actress then acknowledged that she was going into full action mode and intended to give the late-night host her phone number. "I was like, okay. You know what? I´m doing it. I´m doing it." Lawrence disclosed that all of her preparations were ruined when she confided in her stylist about her elaborate date plans during a costume fitting. "And I was like, and I started, thank God, I talked to the wardrobe lady about it, and I was like, I think I´m gonna have to talk about yourself. I´m gonna give her my number. And she was like, 'Honey, he´s engaged'. I was like, cool, good talk." The Oscar winner said she felt ashamed and let down for acting impulsively.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2023 WWD Honors at Casa Cipriani on October 24, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo)

"But it was so long ago that now I feel like I can tell you. Because you´re married now, you´re safe, you´re locked away. So cheers to how everything worked out. Cheers to my humiliation, I guess," she added in jest. Further during the interview, Lawrence confessed that she is not a homewrecker, "I´m so not that girl. If somebody´s married, I would never go after another woman´s man."

In 2023, Meyers reflected on the 'No Hard Feelings' actress' bombshell confession while appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show.' “Does that enter your mind at least once a week or you just have no time for it?” Stern asked highlighting the interview. In addition to admitting that his wife, Alexi Ashe, was even more thrilled, Meyers quipped that he felt "very flattered" by Lawrence's crush. "She was just, ‘I’m so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story. I’m so glad that you have that in your back pocket every single day.’” The former anchor slyly acknowledged that, even though so many of the most endearing, attractive, and brilliant ladies appeared on the show every week, he never had "the bandwidth to flirt." Meyers jokingly described himself as "filthy, sweaty, and stressed" while calling out Lawrence's taste in men. The late-night host tied the knot with Ashe in 2013 at Martha’s Vineyard, the couple share three children, sons Ashe, 8, and Axel, 6, and daughter Adelaide, 3.