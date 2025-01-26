Jennifer Lawrence calls out Jimmy Fallon for making her look like a 'freak' in front of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lawrence, known for being very candid, once shared a hilarious incident that had viewers absolutely cracking up.

Jennifer Lawrence, known for being very candid, once shared a hilarious incident that had viewers absolutely cracking up. During her 2014 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Lawrence revealed that she embarrassed herself in front of the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez and it was all because of Jimmy Fallon. Lawrence narrated how at a showbiz party she and Fallon had hatched a drunken plot to persuade Lopez to get on the dance floor. "You had some scheme and it was crazy. You wanted to dance with Jennifer Lopez and you wanted me to go over and dance with her, too," Fallon said, according to E! News.

The 'Hunger Games' actress refuted being the mastermind behind the plan. "We came up with this idea together. We both saw J.Lo, and this was like 10 Jello shots in. And I've never done jello shots—I didn't go to college. So we were dancing and we...were like, 'Well, we gotta get J. Lo to dance!' So I was like, 'We'll do a spin, and then we'll go, 'Dance with us!'" Lawrence told Fallon on the show.

Before asking Lopez to join them on the dance floor, Fallon and Lawrence allegedly even practiced some dance moves. However, Fallon soon got 'distracted by the music.' Recalling the incident, Lawrence claimed, "I didn't know that Kanye West was playing. How many Jello shots did I have?" Lawrence performed the routine but Fallon backed out at the end moment. "I do it, he's gone and it's just me looking at J.Lo going, 'Dance with me!' She was like, 'I think I'm just gonna observe.' You made me look like a freak in front of J.Lo! Do you know what that feels like?" Lawrence continued.

Fallon eventually revealed why he chickened out. He disclosed that he stopped mid-spin when he spotted Lopez's manager in the crowd who didn't approve of his actions and told him 'no'. Lawrence jokingly remarked, "Well, I wish her manager had warned me!" Fallon offered a heartfelt apology to Lawrence as the two stars laughed it off.

This was not the first time, Lawrence shared an embarrassing story on Fallon's talk show. In another episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Lawrence revealed that she was once approached by a woman during a party organized for her film 'Silver Linings Playbook'. “She was being really, really nice. Really complimentary. And in my head, I just went, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor.’ Who was dead at the time. She’s still dead. She’s since passed. I didn’t know that. The whole time she’s talking to me, I’m going, ‘Oh my God, this is Elizabeth Taylor,'” Lawrence shared, as per Entertainment Weekly.

For the unversed, Elizabeth Taylor had passed in 2011 at the age of 79. Lawrence thought the woman was Taylor and kept raving about her films. “Me? No, you. Your movies that I can’t name. Your fashion moments that I don’t know. You’re unbelievable!" Lawrence added. Lawrence eventually got a reality check when her friend walked by. “I grabbed her and was like, ‘This is Elizabeth Taylor!' And she was like, ‘No it’s not,'” Lawrence shared.