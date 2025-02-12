Jennifer Aniston was embarrassed to share her bathroom pet peeve with Ellen — but it's actually relatable

Jennifer Aniston once admitted to a rather relatable bathroom pet peeve when she appeared on the premiere episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2003. The 'Friends' star confessed that she felt embarrassed to even broach the topic on live TV. "Well, there's a...you know...like toilet paper rolls, those you're an under or over...that argument. I am an over! What's easy about under? Nothing. And sometimes it flies off if it doesn't have a hook, it just flies off that thing. So you waste paper. It's a weird thing," she told her longtime friend and host, Ellen DeGeneres, when the latter inquired about pet peeves that drive her 'crazy'.

"And you're trying to get the toilet paper and you can't rewrap it because it's dirty," Aniston added, expressing disgust. The 'Murder Mystery' actress also gifted DeGeneres a bizarre gift—a welcome mat, as a token of their friendship. As per The Mirror, appreciating the gesture, the veteran comedian gave Aniston a return gift— a donkey-shaped cigarette dispenser that marked the third anniversary of her marriage to Brad Pitt. "It looks good anywhere," the Golden Globe actress joked, adding, "Oh, my husband is going to love this."

Further in the episode, Aniston lauded DeGeneres' television debut. "What's better than getting you every day? I mean once a week was, you know, great, but now it's every day." In response, DeGeneres quipped, "Well yeah, thanks, my goal is to do it three or four times a day." The 'Mother's Day' actress continued to make appearances on the show— 20 times! In May 2022, the final episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' aired, and Aniston's appearance as the last guest made it a full-circle moment. As per Entertainment Weekly, during the segment, DeGeneres sought advice from her close friend on how to handle the loss of her popular show. After 10 years of acting, Aniston's famous on-screen character Rachel Green ceased to exist in 2004, and she had the best advice for handling closed doors.

Portia de Rossi, Jennifer Aniston, and Ellen DeGeneres at the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 9, 2013 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Christopher Polk)

"Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," the 'Friends' alum hilariously remarked, as she shared how she dealt with the end of the sitcom. "Then I did a movie called 'The Breakup'. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, 'You know what, guys? Let's just make this a completely new chapter. Let's end everything and start new,'" she wisely advised, urging DeGeneres to turn a new leaf in the face of tragedies. "It worked great," she added.

On a parting note, Aniston cleverly gifted DeGeneres a 'Thanks for the Memories' mat, in remembrance of their first episode. "I am actually taking that home today," the standup comedian confessed. "I don't know where the welcome mat went," DeGeneres shared, concluding their epochal journey on the show.