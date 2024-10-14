Jen Affleck reveals her heartbreaking story as she reunites with 'family member' after years

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck's parents Rick and Maria met at Brigham Young University

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Jen Affleck is spilling the beans on her upbringing! 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star recently shared a beautiful snap of herself and her foster sister on her Instagram page.

"Today was a good day. I finally reunited with my foster sister after a couple of years apart. I love her so much," she wrote alongside a sweet snap of the two sisters.

While making an appearance in an August episode of the 'Weekly Trash' podcast, Jen discussed her childhood, family background, and more in detail. During the episode, she revealed that her mother Maria, and her father Rick, first crossed paths at Brigham Young University in Utah.

Jen also stated that she was raised with two biological siblings, two adopted siblings, and a couple of foster kids in the Bay Area of Northern California. By the age of 14, she and her family moved to Utah, but Jen found it hard to fit in because of her family's low-income background.

"I feel like we went from being like this normal family to like a broken family when we moved to Utah because it was just so much to navigate, and it was so hard for all of us. I moved here, and I was like, where do I belong?" Jen said.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck thanks God for her foster sister

Jen Affleck, wife of Casey Affleck posted a throwback back picture with her foster sister on Instagram on October 13, 2024. She shared another picture of them as kids posing alongside Donald Duck.

"Today, I was reminded of all the lessons this girl has taught me. When she came into my home many years ago, she had nothing, found her homeless on the streets. I remember complimenting her shirt when we first met, and she said, 'If you want, you can have it'" she penned.

"Little did I know it was the only shirt she had at the time. I'll never forget that day. Here we are, 15 years later, and nothing has changed. I thank God every day for bringing her into my life," Jen added.

Are Jen and Casey Affleck still together?

During an episode of Hulu's show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives', Jen Affleck and the other Mormon wives headed to Chippendales in Las Vegas. For the unversed, Chippendales is a location well-known for its male striptease performances.

Then, many cast members decided to put oil on the male strippers but Jen was very uncomfortable with the entire incident and she felt that the whole situation was "disrespectful to her husband" Casey Affleck and "her marriage''.

Jen and Casey had a bad fight after the Chippendales outing. He sent her a text message that read, "Seriously, I don’t want to hear one more thing about your heart. Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. You’re a grown woman. It doesn’t matter your intentions. You were there, and that’s the image you portray of yourself, your family, church etc.”

Despite everything that happened on the show, Jen and Casey are still together. The pair who met on a dating app called Mutual have been married since 2019 and share two kids, a daughter Nora, and a son Lucas.