James McAvoy reveals why meeting celeb crush Jennifer Aniston 'wasn't great' in resurfaced video

The 'Shameless' actor's celebrity encounter didn’t go as planned, and he’s not forgetting it anytime soon

Being a well-known actor doesn't guarantee you from getting nervous around your celebrity crush, something 'Shameless' star James McAvoy knows all too well. The Scottish actor who is grabbing headlines for his chilling performance in the psychological horror thriller flick 'Speak No Evil' once recalled how meeting his celebrity crush was everything but dreamy. While being a star himself, McAvoy still remembers the awkward encounter that occurred over 20 years ago.

The celebrity was none other than 'Friends' diva Jennifer Aniston. McAvoy revealed that meeting his childhood crush, Aniston, was 'not great,' recalling the awkward moment on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, as reported by Unilad. When asked if he had ever met Aniston, McAvoy responded, "I did meet her and it wasn't great. Not because she's not great." The encounter reportedly took place over 20 years ago at a party in Los Angeles, where he first met 'Charlie's Angels' star Lucy Liu. McAvoy recalled, "Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me and she was like, 'Come meet my friends.'"

McAvoy recalls being 'parked right beside Jennifer Aniston' at the party after Liu introduced him to her friends. The actor revealed how Liu failed to introduce him to Aniston, saying, "And just as [Liu] was like, 'Hey, guys, meet my new friend, James,' instead of saying that, she got pulled aside by a guy she went to high school with." The talented actor further shared, "She went away and I was just left standing with all these people going, 'Hey, what's up? I'm new in town."

James McAvoy attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue | Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23)

At just 22 and feeling awkward, McAvoy tried to break the ice, only to embarrass himself by stating the obvious, "So you're Jennifer Aniston and you're in Friends." His admission even made host Cohen cringe, as it wasn’t exactly the best conversation starter. Thankfully, McAvoy's rough experience didn't cloud his admiration for Aniston, as he admitted, "It was rough," but emphasized that Aniston was 'lovely' and didn't hold the awkward encounter against him.

Additionally, McAvoy is not the only one who publicly declared his crush on Aniston. Her 'Friends' co-star and onscreen love interest David Schwimmer also admitted to having feelings for the beauty. Schwimmer made the admission during the 'Friends' reunion in May 2021, saying, "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen." To add more, Aniston also revealed that the feelings were 'reciprocated,' as per US Weekly. Despite their mutual attraction, Schwimmer explained, "One of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Now, coming back to McAvoy, the talented actor is basking on the success of 'Speak No Evil' and is all set to appear at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival along with Jessica Lange, which will be running from February 26 to March 9, as per the BBC. McAvoy will take part in a live conversation event, discussing his roles in 'His Dark Materials' and 'The Last King of Scotland.'