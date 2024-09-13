'Speak No Evil' Review: James McAvoy's chilling performance will send shivers down your spine

'Speak No Evil' is a disturbing psychological thriller that explores the unsettling consequences of befriending strangers

Contains spoilers for 'Speak No Evil'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Horror has always been a difficult genre to execute, with audiences either loving it or completely rejecting it, but thankfully, the latest horror movie, 'Speak No Evil' has all the ingredients to win your heart. 'Speak No Evil' is kind of a nightmare, which warns you to be careful of strangers and less friendly in this world full of psychopaths.

'Speak No Evil' is a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, which was well-received, and the fact that it has a Hollywood version so quickly solidifies its status as a fan favorite but one thing we can say about the movie is that the primary premise of both films remains unchanged: to never trust strangers and, especially, never to accompany them on vacation. With James Watkins at the helm of the project and James McAvoy playing a crucial part, let's find out if 'Speak No Evil' is a winner or just another psychological thriller.

Vacation turns into a nightmare in 'Speak No Evil'

James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi in a still from 'Speak No Evil' (@blumhouseproductions)

With two families, the film's plot is clear. One is an American family consisting of father Ben Dalton (Scoot McNairy), mother Louise Dalton (Mackenzie Davis), and daughter Agnes Dalton (Alix West Lefler), who reside in London. The other family is of Paddy (James McAvoy), Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their son Ant (Dan Hough), who oozes off strange vibes. As fate would have it, and of course the writers of the film, the two families are brought together and instantly hit it off, even though I'm still unsure how anybody could befriend Paddy, who has something going on.

However, as the two families get closer, they end up in Paddy's countryside house, where Agnes finds out some personal family secrets from Ant. The way the movie builds suspense little by bit as you start to worry that something is going to go wrong will keep you hooked. In addition, the plot has several layers, which slowly open and build a narrative that will keep you engaged throughout its runtime.

'Speak No Evil' masterfully builds tension with a slow-burn pace

Alix West Lefler and Dan Hough in a still from 'Speak No Evil' (@blumhouseproductions)

What distinguishes 'Speak No Evil' from other horror movies? The gradual pacing and excitement will astonish you in the film's last 30 minutes. You will be intrigued by the unfolding events, sensing the film's suspenseful atmosphere and wishing for the protagonists's escape.

Credit should be bestowed upon director James Watkins, who, while diverging from the original material, produced a movie that retains the fundamental notion while possessing its soul. While some may consider the slow burn excessive, this ultimately depends on individual choice since the film's basis is rooted in this deliberate pacing, which facilitates the development of the second half.

Strong performances elevate 'Speak No Evil'

Scoot McNairy, Alix West Lefler, and Mackenzie Davis in a still from 'Speak No Evil' (@blumhouseproductions)

It is unequivocally evident that the film's standout performance is delivered by James McAvoy, whose portrayal of madness is profoundly unsettling. McAvoy personifies the unpredictable demeanor of Paddy, whose sheer presence is disconcerting. At times, his character may seem rather irritating, but at other moments, you may ponder the underlying reasons for his irregular behavior.

Mackenzie Davis also provides a compelling performance as Louise Dalton, who gradually unravels the complex scenario as the tension escalates. Scoot McNairy's portrayal of Ben Dalton adds levels of sensitivity to the narrative and exemplifies the adage, 'I should have listened to my wife.' Alix West Lefler and Dan Hough dazzle with their strong performances, portraying the purity and discomfort of their characters. I was blown away by Dan's performance at the end when he let out all his hatred and rage. It literally gave me goosebumps.

All in all, 'Speak No Evil' is a literal reminder that you should keep away from strangers, particularly when they ask you for a vacation at their countryside house. The movie is wonderfully executed, however slow-paced but is highly captivating as well. Trust me when I say this, but 'Speak No Evil' will plague your thoughts long after you've left the theater, acting as a constant reminder of the fragility of safety and the unpredictability of humans.