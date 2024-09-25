'Jailbreak: Love on the Run': How tall was Casey White? Here's everything we know

Netflix's 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' will document the escape of a violent felon with the aid of a correctional officer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The escape of Casey White from the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama, shocked the country in 2022, and Netflix is all set to refresh your memories by releasing the documentary 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' on Wednesday, September 25.

The documentary will follow the fatal relationship of Vicky White, an assistant director of prisons at the correctional institution, and Casey, who was awaiting trial for capital murder. In an unexpected change of events, the two devise a plan to get Casey out of prison, escape, and flee, but as the saying goes, nothing comes easily, and the same is true for the two.

What is Casey White's height?

At the time of Casey's escape, a wide-ranging search was launched, with authorities revealing details about his physical appearance. Marty Keely, US Marshall for Northern Alabama, advised the public that White, who was 38 at the time, would stand out because of his towering height of 6'9", as per AL.com.

It was also disclosed that the 260-pound Caucasian man Casey had hazel eyes and tattoos on his back and left shoulder, which could help people identify and report him.

What crime did Casey White commit?

Casey's criminal history spans a decade, starting with a 2012 conviction for beating his brother with an axe-sledgehammer handle, which resulted in almost three years in jail, as per CNN. Reports further suggest that Casey went on a crime spree in 2015 that included a house invasion, a carjacking, and a police pursuit, landing him in jail for 75 years for attempted murder and robbery.

As per reports, he threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend and her sister if freed. Not only that but in 2020, White confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and was charged with capital murder, although he pleaded not guilty due to insanity.

Was Casey White captured?

Following an 11-day widespread manhunt, Casey was arrested in Evansville, Indiana. However, Vicky, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the arrest, as per CBS News. In return for his guilty plea, a felony murder charge in Vicky's death was withdrawn against Casey.

Reports further suggest that, after the sentence, Casey apologized to Vicky's family and expressed his love for her. He was given a life sentence for his escape.

How to stream 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run'?

'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' trailer