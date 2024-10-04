It's What's Inside's startling climax sets the stage for a wholly unnecessary sequel

Netflix's 'It’s What’s Inside' follows a bunch of friends whose reunion spirals into chaos with body-swapping adventures

Contains spoilers for 'It’s What’s Inside'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: What was intended to be a fun and adventurous night turns out to be the most dramatic one for a bunch of old friends in Netflix's latest horror comedy film, 'It's What's Inside.' It all started when Reuben (Devon Terrell) invited his old buddies for a night of freedom before his wedding, but things quickly spiraled out of control with the arrival of not-so-favorite Forbes (David W Thompson). However, Forbes is no longer the loser they have known in the past, as the guy has made a reputation for himself in Silicon Valley and arrives at the party with a device capable of swapping bodies.

Without thinking much, the group decides to play the game with the machine, resulting in a series of incidents that call into question the core of their friendship and bring their own personal insecurities to the forefront. Things soon turn grim when Brooke (Reina Hardesty) who is in Maya's (Nina Bloomgarden) body and Reuben, who is in Dennis's (Gavin Leatherwood) body die, leaving their respective owners unsure of what to do next.

Why does Shelby refuse to switch bodies in 'It's What's Inside'?

David W Thompson as Forbes in a still from 'It's What's Inside' (@netflix)

Shelby (Brittany O'Grady), who is in Nikki's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) body, refuses to switch again after the deaths of Maya and Reuben, revealing cracks in their friendship. Shelby is envious of Nikki since her long-term boyfriend Cyrus (James Morosini) has a crush on her and is experiencing intimacy troubles with him. Now, if she returns to her normal form, she is concerned that things may go wrong with Cyrus again. Nikki, on the other hand, is not delighted with Shelby's decision, as she is a well-known social media influencer. During a disagreement, Nikki hits Shelby, but she stands by her decision. Soon, Nikki and Cyrus tie Forbes, who is within Reuben's body, as he is critical to restoring normalcy. In the following scenes, Cyrus tries to persuade Shelby to return to her body, claiming that he loves her and just wants to see her face, not Nikki's.

However, his plans are quickly foiled by Maya, who is in Shelby's body, revealing that in the first round of body-swapping, she had Nikki's body, and Cyrus was in Ruben's body and he wanted to sleep with her, infuriating Shelby even further. Shelby quickly takes command and orders Nikki to leave with the threat to upload a career-ending video of her on her social media handles. In the following scene, as the prospect of the police's arrival approaches, Shelby devises a scheme with Cyrus to keep herself in Nikki's body and transfer him into Reuben's body, allowing them to restart a new life with wealth. On the other hand, Nikki becomes aware of the scheme and, together with Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood), decides to return to their original bodies. Soon, a brawl breaks out in the room, and Nikki insists that Forbes inspect the wiring, but Shelby refuses. As the brawl intensifies, cops arrive just as the switch is flipped again.

Who is Beatrice?

Brittany O'Grady in a still from 'It's What's Inside' (@netflix)

The very next morning, viewers are introduced to Beatrice (Madison Davenport), who arrives at the villa and kicks Forbes, only to discover that he is not Forbes but Dennis. Soon, the most shocking revelation occurs: Beatrice, Forbes's sister, has been occupying Forbes's body since the beginning, and all she is doing is exacting revenge on the gang for her humiliation years before. It turns out that Dennis and Beatrice had a torrid romance, and Beatrice was going through a mental collapse. Beatrice experienced a terrible mental collapse as a result of Dennis's treachery in telling everyone about their affair, and she was taken to a mental institution. Forbes takes pity on his sister and using a machine, starts playing with her, which ends up trapping him within her body and Beatrice flees without any trace. So, the gang's misery was entirely due to Beatrice's evilness.

Furthermore, it is revealed that the body switching failed miserably, with only Cyrus and Shelby being able to return to their own bodies. Cyrus, on the other hand, is in jail for transferring money from Dennis's account while he was in his body; he asks Shelby for assistance, but she refuses due to his feelings for Nikki and departs. Finally, it is discovered that Beatrice has eloped with the machine, although in a new body, implying that she would continue to use the device for her own benefit.

'It’s What’s Inside' trailer