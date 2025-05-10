Tori Spelling turned heads on ‘DWTS’ but it wasn’t her moves that got all the attention: ‘She looks...’

Tori Spelling’s appearance on ‘DWTS’ had fans seriously concerned, but not for the reason you’d expect

When it was announced that Tori Spelling would participate in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, fans were reeling with excitement. However, the enthusiasm quickly dried up when Spelling became the center of attention, but for all the wrong reasons. After the debut episode premiered, viewers couldn’t resist making cruel comments about Spelling's appearance. Thankfully, 'Scary Movie' actress' loyal fans stepped in and made sure their favorite was not dragged down by online trolls.

Tori Spelling attends the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California (Image Source: Getty Images for iHeartRadio | Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

Online trolls mocked Spelling's appearance during her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut, as per Daily Mail. A social media user uploaded a cartoon, comparing it to Spelling and wrote, "Loving Tori Spelling on DWTS this season!!" An Internet user commented, "Just got jumpscared by Tori Spelling in a DWTS ad. Meanwhile, another asked, "What happened to Tori Spelling’s face? She looks so scary."

However, many loyal fans rushed to her defense, criticizing the body-shaming and expressing disappointment over viewers mocking the actress for her facial features. A fan said, "Already seeing people bodyshaming Tori Spelling in the #DWTS hashtag. Not cool! It's 2024, time to knock it off with talking about how somebody looks and their body." While another commented, "YALL WHY IS EVERYONE HATING ON TORI IM SERIOUS... WHAT DID SHE DO." A fan wrote, "Not me crying watching Tori Spelling dance to Trust Fall."

Already seeing people bodyshaming Tori Spelling in the #DWTS hashtag. Not cool! It's 2024, time to knock it off with talking about how somebody looks and their body. — Inactive. (@torturedwriterx) September 18, 2024

However, Spelling's dance journey on 'Dancing with the Stars' was cut short as she was eliminated along with her partner Pasha Pashkov in the second episode of the show. Soon after, Spellings' manager, Ruthanne Secunda, called for an investigation into the matter, as per USA Today. On an episode of Spelling's 'Misspelling' podcast, Secunda expressed her disbelief, saying, "I think it's an outrage." She humorously added, "I'm calling '60 Minutes' to do an investigation," and suggested there may have been "a glitch in the system." Secunda further speculated, "If airlines can be grounded from a glitch, there could have totally been a glitch in the voting for Tori, so I'm suspicious."

Secunda further expressed frustration over Spelling's elimination, admitting, "I'm a little bitter" and noting that "it's not an even playing field at all." Secunda acknowledged the skills of Olympians and athletes on the show but pointed out that they are "used to performing in front of millions of people." She also mentioned the athletes featured this season, including two-time Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola, NBA legend Dwight Howard, and others, highlighting the challenges Spelling faced.

Secunda also joked about the possibility of a "ballroom recount," which was a reference to political vote re-tallies. Spelling also talked about her time on the show, sharing, "I really didn't have a gut instinct that we would be voted off," adding, "I came into this with no dance experience, and I didn't expect to win the Mirror Ball." She also revealed that her five children were in the audience for her final performance on Oscars night, where she danced to "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman.