Is Tina Arnold broke? '1000-lb Best Friends' star's desperate attempt to earn cash sparks rumors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: '1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold has embarked on a new entrepreneurial journey, recently launching her own business as she seeks to diversify her income streams in the wake of rumored job loss. As she navigates these financial challenges, she has turned to selling products to generate extra cash. However, her efforts have ignited controversy, with accusations that she is capitalizing on her husband Johnnie's medical condition.

Tina took to social media to promote a series of photo frames, claiming that the proceeds would cover Johnnie's medical expenses. After suffering a shoulder injury, Johnnie has been placed on short-term disability, prompting Tina to emphasize the importance of raising funds for his care. The frames are priced at $30 each or $55 for a pair, but rather than garnering support, Tina has faced backlash for her approach. Critics argue that her focus on selling products rather than seeking stable employment raises ethical concerns. Many believe the situation could be better handled without the commercial aspect, leading to a heated debate among her followers.

Why did Tina Arnold leave '1000-lb Best Friends'?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Tina Arnold has opted not to return for the latest season of the TLC series. In a heartfelt social media post, she explained that her departure was a choice she made, but also influenced by the show's production direction.

Tina emphasized that her decision was not made lightly, expressing concern over a shift in the show’s focus for Season 3. She revealed that she was informed that the emphasis would now be solely on weight loss surgery, and since she was not pursuing that path, there was no longer a spot for her. Essentially, Tina conveyed that her choice to forgo surgical options in her weight loss journey left her feeling sidelined in a narrative that no longer aligned with her journey.

'1000-lb Best Friends' alum Tina Arnold received backlash from her former co-star Vannessa Cross

'1000-lb Best Friends' alum Tina Arnold recently faced backlash from her former co-star Vannessa Cross, with whom she’s had a tumultuous history marked by frequent on-screen disputes. In a recent Instagram outburst, Tina labeled Vannessa as TLC’s “cash cow,” igniting further tension.

The drama intensified when a follower commented on one of Vannessa's Instagram Reels, expressing a sentiment of "good riddance" toward Tina. Vannessa didn't hesitate to like the comment, further fueling the fire. Meanwhile, Tina's other posts suggest she's focusing on shedding negativity from her life to protect her mental well-being, hinting at a desire for a fresh start amidst the ongoing feud.