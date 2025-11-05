Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone join forces for movie about iconic 49-year-old character and we are thrilled

‘Oh, Mary!’ playwright Cole Escola is reportedly writing the script for ‘Miss Piggy’ movie

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone might just be finally coming around to making a movie together. While recently speaking on the podcast 'Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang', Lawrence reflected at length on her career. When the conversation veered towards the popular Broadway production of 'Oh Mary', Lawrence took the opportunity to reveal, "I don't know if I can announce this, but I'm just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie." She further added that the upcoming movie is being written by playwright and star Cole Escola, as per a report by ScreenRant.

Both Lawrence and Stone are revered Hollywood A-listers, and fans have been pining for a long time to see them share the screen. While Lawrence has consistently established her preeminence as a dependable and versatile actor, going on to win the Academy Award for her performance in 'Silver Linings Playbook', Stone has commanded audience admiration for her Oscar-winning contributions to titles such as 'Poor Things' and 'La La Land'. Therefore, it is no wonder that anticipation for their upcoming collaboration would be at an all-time high. Alongside confirming that they are producing a Miss Piggy movie together, Lawrence was also asked about whether she and Stone would be seen together in the movie, to which she answered, "I think so...we have to."

Despite being a relative newcomer to the landscape of feature film screenplay writing, Escola already boasts of having a diverse TV writing portfolio, including their role as a writer for shows such as 'Ziwe', 'The Other Two', and 'At Home with Amy Sedaris'. Escola's trademark penchant for coming up with engaging storylines replete with memorable humor and based around strong female leading figures might just be what a potential film featuring a Lawrence-Stone collaboration needs.

Miss Piggy is a popular character from the beloved 'Muppets' franchise that was created by puppeteer Jim Henson. Frank Oz is the original puppeteer who lent his voice to bring Miss Piggy alive. Being a female pig, Miss Piggy is widely renowned in the 'Muppets' franchise on account of her glamorous disposition and her romantic affinity for Kermit the Frog. She was first seen on the 1974 special edition of 'Herb Alpert and the TJB' before being substantially explored on 'The Muppet Show'.

Miss Piggy was last seen on the big screen in 'Muppet's Most Wanted', which hit the theatres back in 2014. Alongside the puppets, the franchise is well known for featuring numerous celebrity performers and cameos. Celebrities such as Tom Hiddleston, Ricky Gervais, Lady Gaga, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey, Chloë Grace Moretz, James McAvoy, Ray Liotta, Danny Trejo, Stanley Tucci, Salma Hayek, and Christoph Waltz have appeared on the franchise in the past, along with a host of other popular names.