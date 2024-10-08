Is there a 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 coming? Vince Vaughn drops major hint

Apple TV+’s 'Bad Monkey' is a dark comedy-drama inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Apple TV+'s 'Bad Monkey', a dark comedy-drama based on Carl Hiaasen's novel, has caught the attention of the viewers with its quirky detective story centered around Andrew Yancy, (Vince Vaughn). After a gripping first season where Yancy, a former Miami cop turned health inspector, stumbles upon a severed arm in the Florida Keys, fans are eager to find out if the show will return for another season.

The series' unique blend of mystery, suspense, and dark comedy struck a chord with viewers. So, if you're curious about 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 and what it could mean for the show's future, here's the latest update.

Is 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 in the works?

As of now, 'Bad Monkey' has not been officially renewed for a second season. Apple TV+ typically takes time to evaluate viewership metrics and audience engagement before deciding on renewals. The show has received mixed reviews, with some viewers appreciating the quirky humor and the unusual detective story, while others have criticized the pacing. Given this lukewarm response, it's difficult to predict if the show will return. However, the potential for more stories is there, especially since the show's source material by Carl Hiaasen includes other works that could be adapted for future seasons.

What could be the potential plot for 'Bad Monkey' Season 2?

If 'Bad Monkey' does get the green light for another season, the show might delve into further mysteries featuring Andrew Yancy and his eccentric world. One interesting possibility is the adaptation of 'Razor Girl', another novel by Hiaasen, which features Yancy in a new predicament.

However, scheduling conflicts with the show's star-studded cast, including Vaughn, could pose a challenge for future production. Whether or not 'Bad Monkey' will return, we can't help but express our enthusiasm for a show that offers a refreshing twist on the typical crime drama format.

The cast and crew of 'Bad Monkey' spill the beans on Season 2

Vince Vaughn, who stars in the series as former detective Andrew Yancy, recently discussed the possibility of a second season. He noted that while the first season "really works as its own story," there is still "always that possibility" for more. He emphasized, "Yeah, this really works as its own story and it's great. So, there's always that possibility because there are some more books with it. But what I like about this is it's really just this moment for him in time, which is cool. But yes, I think there would definitely be the possibility of another situation potentially," during an interview with Paul McGuire Grimes​

Vaughn isn't the only cast member excited about a potential continuation. Co-stars Meredith Hagner and Charlotte Lawrence also expressed enthusiasm about reprising their roles. The pair were eager to jump back in, with Hagner stating, "Let's do it again," and Lawrence adding, "Yeah, come on everybody. Season 2, let us be in it," during a YouTube interview with Jana on Camera.

Producer Bill Lawrence, who is also behind 'Ted Lasso', has previously discussed the possibility of a second season as well. In 2023, Lawrence mentioned that Carl Hiaasen, the author of 'Bad Monkey', has written a sequel novel titled 'Razor Girl', which could be adapted into a second season if given the opportunity. He shared, "The first season is 'Bad Monkey,' which Carl wrote with a beginning, middle, and end. But Carl was my favorite author as a kid, and he wrote a sequel to 'Bad Monkey' called 'Razor Girl' that we also have. I don’t want to get caught in the thing where you’re like, 'It’s okay that there’s no other book! We’ll do another year and it’ll be great," as reported by The Direct. These comments from Vaughn, his co-stars, and the producer suggest that while nothing has been set in stone, there is significant interest in continuing 'Bad Monkey' if the opportunity arises. However, you will need to stay tuned to MEAWW for further updates from Apple TV+.

The Finale episode of 'Bad Monkey' will air on Wednesday, October 9.