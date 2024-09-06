Want to live like 'The Perfect Couple'? Here's how you can rent 'Winbury Estate' seen on hit Netflix show

Yes, you can actually live like the wealthy Winburys from 'The Perfect Couple', here's how

MATTAPOISETT, MASSACHUSETTS: Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning has been making waves ever since its premiere, and the mansion that was one of the filming locations for the show is now making headlines! A stunning waterfront estate in Mattapoisett, used in the show, has hit the market for a whopping $6.4 million.

The mansion boasts up to 1 acre of land (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

You can tell that the owner of this incredible estate has a great eye for style. They built this amazing compound at 3 Goodspeed Island Road in Mattapoisett from scratch, and it shows! The perfect mix of modern comforts and classic touches makes it a truly special place. No wonder it caught the attention of the producers of 'The Perfect Couple'! Now, the owner is ready to move on and let someone else enjoy this stunning property. That someone could be you if you have that $6 million ready to be invested!

Is the 'Winbury Estate' a real mansion or just a set?

A still of the beach house which is part of the mansion (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

Yes, the Winbury estate is a real-life dream home! Featured in the Netflix series 'The Perfect Couple', this stunning beach house in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, is the epitome of luxury. Although the show is set in Nantucket, the actual property is a gem, boasting 5,700 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. Just imagine waking up to breathtaking sea views from almost every room!

The show also gives us a glimpse into the lives of the wealthy Winburys, who are "rich - kill someone and get away with it rich." Their lavish lifestyle is reflected in the property's huge kitchen, beautifully decorated bedrooms, and expansive outdoor space. Picture yourself relaxing on beach chairs, enjoying a meal in the dining area, playing yard games, or taking a bike ride along the coast. The Beach House, as it's called, is a true coastal paradise and just one night there will make you feel rich-rich!

An eagle-eye view of the $6.4 million mansion (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

What makes the 'Winbury Estate' mansion worth $6.4 million?

The dining area has an incredible with of the sea so you can enjoy your meals (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

As you explore the mansion, you'll discover an impeccable interior design that flows seamlessly through the beautiful open floor plan. The second level offers a comfortable guest room, a guest room with a view, and two stunning bunkroom suites - perfect for family and friends. Imagine waking and starting your day in a spa-like bathroom. Yes, you heard that right. The bathroom literally feels like you're in a spa! Every detail has been carefully curated to create a luxurious beach villa experience, from the main floor living room and kitchen galley to the serene seaside backyard oasis. With nearly 1 acre of land and unbeatable views, this mansion is your once-in-a-lifetime experience for sure.

A still of the fully furnished modern kitchen of the mansion (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

Is the 'Winsbury Estate' mansion available for rent?

A stunning to enjoy your favorite movies and shows (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

Yes, you can actually live like the wealthy Winburys from 'The Perfect Couple'! The stunning Beach House featured in the show can be rented for a dreamy coastal Massachusetts getaway. Imagine sleeping in the same luxurious bedrooms and waking up to breathtaking haven views, just like the Winburys.

The best part? The Beach House can accommodate up to 24 guests, making it perfect for a big family reunion or a friends' escape. And the price? From around £2,204 per night for next summer. You can book the mansion at vrbo.com but make sure you go there with a crowd to make the most of it!

The primary suite view of the harbor (Demakis Family Real Estate/@maddielevine)

'The Perfect Couple' trailer

'The Perfect Couple' is available to stream on Netflix